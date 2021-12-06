India vs New Zealand 2021: Ajaz Patel Recalls A Time When Virender Sehwag Smashed Him at Nets in Auckland

Ajaz Patel has responded to Virender Sehwag’s congratulatory tweet where he recalled how the dashing Indian opener smashed him out of the park during a net session at Eden Park, Auckland. The incident Patel was referring to was perhaps from 2008/09 tour where India beat New Zealand 1-0 in three match Test series. Meanwhile in five game ODI series, the series was again in India’s favour 3-1. Sehwag was in form of his life as he accounted for 140 runs in the three Test series, followed by 299 in the five ODIs, with one century and two fifties.

Earlier on Saturday, Ajaz Patel became the third cricketer to take ten wickets in an innings after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble. Sehwag was among those congratulating the spinner. “One of the most difficult things to achieve in the game. 10 wickets in an innings. A day to remember for the rest of your life, #AjazPatel. Born in Mumbai, creating history in Mumbai. Congratulations on the historic achievement."

To which, Patel replied, saying: “Thank you @virendersehwag, funny story I still remember you smashing me out of the ground at the outer oval at Eden Park when I came in as a net bowler." Later Sehwag replied on the thread again with some wisdom. “Waqt ki aadat hai, badalta zaroor hai (It’s a habit of time that it changes). What you have achieved in Mumbai is extra-ordinary so much so that India ki jeet se jyada aapke charche hain (There are more talks about you than India winning. May you achieve ever more success and good luck), tweeted Sehwag.

Ajaz dismissed Mohammed Siraj for his 10th wicket during the post-lunch session of the second day of the second Test against India in Mumbai. He thus joined an elite company including Jim Laker and Anil Kumble as the only bowlers to have achieved one of the rarest of feats in cricket.

