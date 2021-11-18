India vs New Zealand 2021: Deepak Chahar Wins the Battle With Martin Guptill, Gives an Epic Send Off | WATCH

A nice little encounter between Martin Guptill and Deepak Chahar became intense as India took on New Zealand in the first of the three match T20I series in Jaipur. The incident happened in the 18th over when Guptill launched Chahar for a massive six and gave him a stare just to show the bowler who the boss is. But Chahar didn’t take it kindly enough, and the very next ball he had his chance. It was a length ball, the batter again gave it a whack, but found the fielder this time as Shreyas Iyer took a brilliant running catch to end his 70-run knock. But the bowler wasn’t done yet, he had avenged what had happened a ball before, and there was one thing left. A death stare ensued, of course from Chahar.

New Zealand had lost their first wicket for just a run on the board, but came back string through a 109 run stand between Martin Guptill and Mark Chapman as they shared a 109 run stand for the second wicket. Thanks to Ravichandran Ashwin, India managed to break that stand. Chahar himself had a bad day giving away runs at an economy of more than ten!

Earlier Skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav produced sublime knocks as India bungled towards end before recovering in time to fashion a five-wicket win over New Zealand in the opening T20 International ushering in a new era in Indian cricket.

Martin Guptill (70 off 42) and Mark Chapman (63 off 50) took New Zealand to 164 for six on a good batting surface in Jaipur. India’s chase was set up by Rohit (48 off 36), who made his full-time captaincy debut, and Suryakumar Yadav (62 off 40) who came in at number three in place of rested Virat Kohli.

The home team was cantering to a comfortable win but messed up the chase in the final four overs. In the end, with New Zealand running out of bowling options, the job was done in the 20th over bowled by part-time pacer Daryl Mitchell.

