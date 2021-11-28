India vs New Zealand 2021: 'Don’t Think Ajinkya Rahane is Mentally Disturbed; Footwork is an Issue'-Pragyan Ojha

Ajinkya Rahane is woefully out of form and the second innings failure against New Zealand will only make matters worse, feels former India spinner Pragyan Ojha. The bowler felt that India captain is not putting his feet to good use and this is the reason behind his downfall unlike the speculated reasons among the pundits and fans alike, mainly mental issues. Rahane scored just four even as his team struggled in the second innings.

“Don’t think Ajinkya Rahane is mentally disturbed, but, looking at the technical part, his footwork is an issue. It has not been proper and a lot of former cricketers have also pointed towards the same. When your footwork is not proper, you are bound to get into trouble," said Ojha while speaking on Cricbuzz." Ojha added that emergence of Shreyas Iyer will only add pressure on Rahane. “Pressure is always there but it increases when you become a senior batter and when you know that a junior batter has come in and scored a hundred on debut. There is someone like a (Hanuma) Vihari, who scores well whenever he gets an opportunity," added Ojha.

Indian team had a horrendous start to the day after being reduced to 51/5. Their top order which had the likes of Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara failed to carry the team to safety. He spoke how Pujara in particular was targeted. “Southee and Jamieson constantly kept Pujara under pressure. They knew that Pujara was uncertain, whether the ball was coming in or going out. Pujara was thinking about how to play the pitched up deliveries. The ball moving around wasn’t helping him either. And then, he was asked an out-of-the-box question by a bouncer. This shows how well New Zealand have planned. They know what tactics to use," concluded Ojha.

