India vs New Zealand 2021: Early Dew Likely to Minimise Toss Advantage in First T20I in Jaipur

Heavy dew, which will minimise the toss advantage, has been predicted for India’s opening T20I against New Zealand as Jaipur gears up to host its first international match in eight years on Wednesday.

The winter chill can be experienced the moment you arrive in the pink city.

Officials and groundstaff at the Rajasthan Cricket Association told PTI that in the last two days, the dew has been setting around 7pm, the start time of the first ever T20 International to be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

The dew factor proved to be a massive one at the recently concluded T20 World Cup in the UAE where teams preferred to chase in better batting conditions.

“Here in Jaipur, there could be dew in the first innings itself going by the last two days which minimises the toss advantage to a certain extent. Since it is a T20, one has to expect lots of runs from this surface," said an official.

“We will use the anti-dew spray on match day but we have all seen its effect is very limited."

In the last ODI held here in 2013, India chased down Australia’s 359 in just 43.3 overs with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli scoring a century each.

Jaipur was robbed of international cricket over the past decade mainly due to administrative crisis in Rajasthan cricket. It will also be hosting an ODI in February.

With no restrictions on the number of spectators, a packed crowd is expected at the 25,000 capacity stadium.