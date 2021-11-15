India vs New Zealand 2021: Full schedule, Complete Squads - All you need to know

The New Zealand side will have to forget the disappointment of losing the T20 World Cup final when they take on India in a 3-match T20I series which will then be followed by the 2-match Test series. The Indian side has already entered the bubble and it will be an exciting one for the hosts under new coach Rahul Dravid and new captain Rohit Sharma in the T20I series.

Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side in the first Test match while Virat Kohli will get the mantle back for the second Test match.

>What is the Schedule of the India vs New Zealand series

India and New Zealand will be locked in a 3-match T20I series which will then be followed by 2 Test matches in three weeks. The opening match of the T20I series will be played in Jaipur on November 17 while Ranchi will be the host of the second game on November 19. The caravan will then move further east where the third and final T20I will be played in Kolkata on November 21. All the three matches of the T20I series will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Once the T20I series is done, the sides will land in Kanpur for the opening Test match, which kicks off on November 25 at the Green Park stadium. The series will come to a close at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, where the second Test will be played. The Mumbai Test match will be played from December 3 to 7. Both these matches will begin from 9:30 AM IST.

>Squads

>India’s T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

>India’s Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddiman Saha (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

>New Zealand’s T20I squad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

>New Zealand’s Test squad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Tom Blundell (WK), Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Will Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Will Young, Neil Wagner

