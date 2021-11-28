India vs New Zealand 2021: 'Glad to Contribute to Team's Cause'-Wriddhiman Saha

After playing a gritty innings, India wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha said that he is glad to contribute to the team’s cause during the ongoing first Test against New Zealand, here at Green Park Stadium on Sunday. The 37-year-old, who didn’t keep wickets on Day 3 due to a stiff neck, played a solid knock (61 not out) and impressed everyone with his fighting spirit.

The pain in his neck forced Saha to change his batting stance and physio also came during breaks to check him but he batted through all this to put India in the driver’s seat on the penultimate day. “Success is not in what you have, but who you are. Glad to contribute to the Team’s cause. @BCCI," wrote Saha on his Twitter handle.

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman also hailed wicketkeeper’s fighting fifty in Kanpur. “What a brilliant half-century from @Wriddhipops. To battle a stiff neck and to show that fight and determination reflects the true character of this champion player. Keep it up Wriddhi #NZvIND," tweeted Laxman, who has worked closely with Saha at Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.

New Zealand were 4/1 at stumps on an absorbing day four of the ongoing first Test against India. With just one day left in the match, New Zealand are now faced with a tall order of making 280 runs with nine wickets in hand.

