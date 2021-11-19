Home » Cricket Home » News » India vs New Zealand 2021: Hand Injury Forces Mohammad Siraj to Miss Second T20

India vs New Zealand 2021: Hand Injury Forces Mohammad Siraj to Miss Second T20

Mohammad Siraj.
Mohammad Siraj.

With Siraj unavailable for selection, Harshal Patel made his India debut. "Siraj got a web split on his left hand while fielding on his own bowling in the 1st T20I in Jaipur. The BCCI medical team is closely monitoring his progress," said BCCI in a statement.

Advertisement
PTI
Updated: November 19, 2021, 19:53 IST

Ranchi: India pacer Mohammad Siraj was forced to the miss the second T20 against New Zealand on Friday after injuring his left hand while fielding in the series-opener.

With Siraj unavailable for selection, Harshal Patel made his India debut. “Siraj got a web split on his left hand while fielding on his own bowling in the 1st T20I in Jaipur. The BCCI medical team is closely monitoring his progress," said BCCI in a statement.

Siraj had conceded 39 runs in four overs and taken a wicket in the first game that India won by five wickets.

Advertisement

.

RELATED NEWS

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Follow us on

first published: November 19, 2021, 19:53 IST