India vs New Zealand 2021: Here Are Top Five Wicket-Takers in Test Matches

After blanking New Zealand 3-0 in T20Is, India are set to square off against the Kiwi team in the two-match Test series, starting from Thursday, November 25. The first Test match between India and New Zealand will take place at Green Park, Kanpur. The upcoming red-ball tournament is India’s second assignment in the ongoing edition of the World Test Championship (WTC). Team India kicked off their WTC campaign earlier this year against England.

Even though New Zealand have been travelling to India since 1955-56, they are yet to win a Test series against the Asian giants on their home soil. So far, New Zealand have played 34 Test matches in India against the hosts and have won just two of them while losing and drawing 16 apiece.

Advertisement

However, in recent years, New Zealand have impressed many with their performances and it would not come as a surprise if they end their winless streak during this tour. But to achieve that, their bowlers will have to go the extra mile.

In this article, we will take a look at the top three highest wicket-takers from both countries in Tests while playing against each other:

>Top three highest wicket-takers from New Zealand

>Sir RJ Hadlee (1976-1990)

Sir RJ Hadlee is the leading wicket-taker for New Zealand against India. He has picked 65 wickets in 14 matches at an impressive economy rate of 2.88 and a healthy average of 22.96. Hadlee had also picked four five-wicket and two ten-wicket hauls against India.

>TG Southee (2009-2021)

The second spot in the list is reserved by Tim Southee. He has picked 44 wickets in nine games against India from 2009 to 2021. He has also picked two five-wicket hauls against India.

Southee was also part of New Zealand’s squad during the just-concluded three-match T20I series against India. He also finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with four wickets in his kitty from two games.

>TA Boult (2012-2021)

Advertisement

Trent Boult has picked 41 wickets in ten Test matches against India from 2012 to 2021. Boult was New Zealand’s pick of the bowler during the recently concluded 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, where the Blackcaps finished as runner-up. He also finished as the joint-second highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 13 wickets in his kitty from seven games.

>Top three highest wicket-takers from India

>BS Bedi (1968-1976)

Bishan Singh Bedi leads India’s bowling chart against New Zealand in Tests. He has represented India in 12 matches against New Zealand and picked 57 wickets. Bedi has also bagged four five-wicket hauls against NZ.

Advertisement

>EAS Prasanna (1968-1976)

EAS Prasanna has played 10 Test matches against New Zealand and picked 55 wickets from 1968 to 1976. He has also recorded four fifers and one ten-wicket haul against them.

>R Ashwin (2012-2021)

Ravichandran Ashwin has picked 55 wickets against New Zealand from 7 Test matches while recording three ten-wicket and six five-wicket hauls.

Advertisement

He also scalped three wickets from two T20I matches against New Zealand from just concluded T20I series.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here