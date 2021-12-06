India vs New Zealand 2021: India Set to Dethrone New Zealand in ICC Test Rankings After Mumbai Win

Team India is set to dethrone New Zealand in the latest ICC Test championships rankings after their massive 372 run win in Mumbai. With this win, India will move to first position as they will have five points. This means they will have 124 rating points, currently they have 119 points to their tally. Meanwhile New Zealand will lose three points which means they fall to 121 points. This win again proved that it is almost impossible to beat India in India. A win in Mumbai meant that India register their 14th consecutive series win at home.

As per ICC rules, the official changes will be made on Wednesday chosen by the cricket governing body. In the current calendar year, India have won 4 matches and lost just one game against England at home while one ended in a draw.

India carried out a decimation of New Zealand, winning the second Test by a record-breaking 372-run margin to clinch the two-Test series 1-0 with comeback-man Jayant Yadav cleaning up the visiting team’s lower half on the fourth morning here on Monday. At exactly 10.13 am, 43 minutes to the start of the day, Ravichandran Ashwin (4/34) benefitted from a reflex stumping by Wriddhiman Saha and also completed his 300th wicket on Indian soil to finish the proceedings in a jiffy as New Zealand were all out for 167 in 56.3 overs.

The margin of victory is India’s highest ever on home soil. For a team that had fought tooth and nail in Kanpur, the extra bounce and turn did pose familiar problems for the Kiwis in a match they will try to remember for Ajaz Patel’s 10-wicket heroics.

