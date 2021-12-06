India vs New Zealand 2021: Indian Cricket Team Donates 35,000 INR to Wankhede Curator

The Indian cricket team has donated Rs 35,000 to the Wankhede Stadium pitch curator after they beat New Zealand convincingly on the same pitch by 372 runs which meant they take 1-0 lead in two-match Test series. The move was a token of appreciation by the entire team for dishing out a sporting wicket and not a dust bowl where the game wouldn’t have lasted three days. Although, the Wankhede Test didn’t go on till the final day, the pitch remained true to its nature, providing ample turn and bounce.

Earlier India head coach Rahul Dravid also donated the same amount of money to Kanpur pitch curator as the game ended in a thrilling tie. “We would like to make an official announcement. Mr Rahul Dravid has paid ₹35,000 personally to our groundsmen," the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) announced in the press box after the game.

Dravid was happy man as team sealed a 372-run win over New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium. But this wasn’t the case in Kanpur—venue for the first Test. India came very close, had the Kiwis on the mat; nonetheless, they couldn’t deliver the sucker punch. But not in Mumbai.

“Good to finish the Test series on a winning note, came very close in Kanpur, but couldn’t take that last wicket. Credit to the team, they have pulled themselves back from tough situations, and were a bit disappointed at not finishing it off in Kanpur. Good to see the boys step up and take their opportunities, we were missing a few seniors, but the youngsters have taken their chances," Dravid said after the game ended.

The hosts took just 69 balls to wrap things up at Wankhede Stadium. Jayant Yadav led the pack with four wickets. Dravid said he is happy to see Jayant performing well as he is among those who don’t get to play much Test cricket.

