India vs New Zealand 2021: 'It Was A Delight to Watch'- Richard Hadlee On Ajaz Patel Ten-For

Auckland: Spinner Ajaz Patel’s 10-wicket haul is a great moment not only for him but for New Zealand and world cricket as well, the legendary Richard Hadlee said while eulogising his compatriot. Patel became only the third bowler in history of Test cricket to take all 10 wickets in an innings. The left-arm spinner achieved the rare feat on Saturday against India in the second Test, joining the illustrious company of Jim Laker and Anil Kumble.

The 33-year-old spinner also surpassed Hadlee’s record of best figures by a New Zealand bowler. Hadlee had taken nine for 52 versus Australia back in 1985. “Congratulations to Ajaz on a superb bowling performance. It was a delight to watch. A well deserved reward, and a great moment for him, New Zealand cricket, and world cricket," Hadlee said in a statement.

“To be in the great company of Jim Laker and Anil Kumble is very special indeed," the statement added.

