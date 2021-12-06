India vs New Zealand 2021: Kohli First Cricketer to be Part of 50 Wins in Each Format, Ashwin Takes 300th Wicket at Home And Other Major Stats

Indian cricket team ticked off several milestones during their one-sided win over world champions New Zealand in the 2nd Test which concluded on Monday morning. The hosts registered a massive 372-run win to win the Mumbai Test and thus clinched the two-match series 1-0 after the opening contest in Kanpur ended in a draw last week.

Here’s a look at the major statistical highlights from the series

>India’s Biggest Test Win

India defeated New Zealand by 372 runs which is now their biggest ever Test win in terms of runs. The victory margin surpasses the previous record of 337 runs set against South Africa in 2015.

>Kohli’s Special Fifty

India captain Virat Kohli, who was rested from the series opener, made his comeback in the 2nd Test played at the Wankhede Stadium. He led his team to a dominating performance which was his 50th Test win as a player. And he thus became the first ever cricketer to be part of 50 wins in each format of the game.

>Ashwin’s 300th Scalp

When Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Henry Nicholls in New Zealand’s chase, not only did he complete the formality of India’s win, he also became the second ever Indian to take 300 wickets at home. He emulated he legendary Anil Kumble who took 350 wickets in India.

Additionally, Ashwin’s 300th wicket at home came in his 49th Test which made him quickest to do so as he surpassed Kumble’s record of 52 Tests. Overall, Muttiah Muralitharan, the most prolific wicket taker in Test history, is the quickest to the milestone having reached there in 48 matches.

>Ajaz Best in a Losing Cause

Ajaz Patel will have mixed feelings despite his record haul of 14 wickets during the Test including a 10-fer in the first. He finished the match with figures of 14/225 which is also the best performance by a bowler in a losing cause. The previous record was held by former India pacer Javagal Srinath - 13/132 vs Pakistan in 1999.

>New Zealand’s Wait Continues

This was New Zealand’s 12th attempt at winning a Test series on Indian soil and there wait continues. The defeat also means that the Kiwis are still searching for their first Test win in India since 1988 which incidentally came at the Wankhede Stadium.

