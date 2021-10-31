India vs New Zealand 2021 Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch T20 World Cup, IND vs NZ Match Online And on TV

Both India and New Zealand will look to get their 2021 T20 World Cup back on track when they will square off against each other in the 28th match of the colossal event on Sunday, October 31. The match between India and New Zealand is slated to take place at the Dubai International stadium and it is set to commence at 07:30 pm (IST).

>T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

The Virat Kohli-led outfit is coming into this game after losing to bitter rivals Pakistan by ten wickets. On the other hand, the Test champions also lost their tournament opener to the Babar Azam-led outfit by five wickets in Sharjah.

Advertisement

Coming into this game, the Kane Williamson-led outfit will have an upper hand over Men in Blue as Team India have not been able to register a single win over the Kiwi squad in the last 18 years in an ICC event.

Ahead of the 28th match of the T20 World Cup between India and New Zealand; here is all you need to know:

>When will the India vs New Zealand, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match start?

The match between India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) will be played on Sunday, October 31.

>Where will the India vs New Zealand, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match be played?

The match between India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

>What time will the India vs New Zealand, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match begin?

The match between India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

>Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs New Zealand, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) match.

>How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) match?

The match between India (IND) and New Zealand (NZ) can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Advertisement

>India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) probable playing XIs

>India Possible Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah

>New Zealand Possible Starting Line-up: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here