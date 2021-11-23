India vs New Zealand 2021: 'Looks Like a Faux Pas'-Former Cricketer Hints Selectors Made A Grave Error Already

India take on New Zealand in 48 hours time. But just before the start, KL Rahul has been ruled out. This means India will be missing out on some big names that includes Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul—mainstays of Indian batting. With such a situation, cricket pundit Aakash Chopra has questioned selectors’ decision to drop Hanuma Vihari from the squad. Vihari could have been a good replacement for Rahul as he has played some Test cricket for India making his debut against England in 2018. BCCI have named Surya Kumar Yadav in the squad who hasn’t played Test cricket before. “Leaving out Hanuma Vihari for the #IndvNZ Tests looks like a faux pas now. It was a grave mistake to begin with…" Chopra tweeted.

Team India suffered a massive blow ahead of the first Test against New Zealand, that begins on November 25 in Kanpur. Opening batsman KL Rahul has been rued out of the 2-match Test series opener due to an injury, stated BCCI on Tuesday. The senior selection committee has named batter Suryakumar Yadav as Rahul’s replacement.

“Rahul has sustained a muscle strain on his left thigh and has been ruled out of the upcoming 2-match Paytm Test series against New Zealand," the BCCI statement read. “He will now undergo rehabilitation at NCA in preparation for the series against South Africa scheduled next month," it added.

Earlier former cricketer Ajay Jadeja had also questioned why Vihari wasn’t picked in the first place. “Vihari, poor guy. He did well. He has been with Indian cricket for a while, done well. What has he done wrong? Why should he go to India A tour, why can’t he play a Test match at home? Or don’t send him on A tour also. Somebody who has been with the team, now goes to India A tour and a new guy comes in. That’s messing with people’s minds," Jadeja said while speaking on Cricbuzz.

