India vs New Zealand 2021: Martin Guptill Goes Past Virat Kohli To Become Highest Run Getter in T20Is

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill has become the leading run scorer in men’s T20 Internationals. He overtook Virat Kohli in the process as he sent Indian bowlers on a leather hunt in Ranchi. Guptill was the top run scorer in the first T20I, scoring 70 off just 42 and got out to Deepak Chahar after a bit of banter. Guptill now has one more than 3,227 runs scored by Virat Kohli. Kohli’s vice captain and now team India captain Rohit Sharma is third on the list. He is followed by Australia’s Aaron Finch and Ireland’s Paul Stirling is at fifth.

>Also Read |At 30, Harshal Patel Makes India Debut With a Long Journey Ahead

Advertisement

Guptill had some distance to be covered as far was Kohli’s position was concerned, but then the Kiwi came up with a 70-run knock at Jaipur which was followed by a 14-ball 31 in second T20I. Earlier in Jaipur, he helped NZ stage a rescue act after they lost Daryl Mitchell for a first ball duck. Meanwhile Guptill lost his battle with Deepak Chahar once again as he was caught by Rishabh Pant in the second T20I in Ranchi after a great start.

>IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I Live Score

Earlier a nice little encounter between Martin Guptill and Deepak Chahar became intense as India took on New Zealand in the first of the three match T20I series in Jaipur. The incident happened in the 18th over when Guptill launched Chahar for a massive six and gave him a stare just to show the bowler who the boss is. But Chahar didn’t take it kindly enough, and the very next ball he had his chance. It was a length ball, the batter again gave it a whack, but found the fielder this time as Shreyas Iyer took a brilliant running catch to end his 70-run knock. But the bowler wasn’t done yet, he had avenged what had happened a ball before, and there was one thing left. A death stare ensued, of course from Chahar.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here