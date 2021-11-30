India vs New Zealand 2021: 'My Mum & Dad Are Proud'-Rachin Ravindra Tells Partner-in-Crime Ajaz Patel

New Zealand managed to held on to a thrilling Kanpur Test by the scruff of its neck, and in the end made sure that they deny the hosts a comfortable win in the first Test of the series. The architects of that draw maybe Tom Latham, Will Somerville, Kane Williamson who just put the anchor down and made it possible, but two Indian expats garnered all the limelight among the fading light at Green Park. Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel denied India for 52 balls! While Rachin survived 91 deliveries to make 18, Ajaz scored 2 off 23 balls as Indian fans pondered over the end result.

In a video shared by New Zealand Cricket (NZC), the duo can be heard having a candid conversation. As Rachin made his Test debut in this contest, Ajaz recalled his own maiden Test and shared his experience.

“I remember my my first Test match, I was really nervous, and my hands were shaking when I first got the ball. How was it for you?" Patel asked. To which Ravindra replied that there were initial jitters, but he recovered. “I felt a bit nervous bowling wise. We were about four down in first innings when I was next, so definitely felt a few butterflies (that time), but I think after a few balls, I did what I do. Luckily it ended up okay," said the 22-year-old.

“Being able to play in India in front of crazy fans. Glad to have done that. My mum and dad have been such big influences on my career. I am sure that they are proud," said Ravindra whose parents moved to the Kiwiland at the turn of this century. Meanwhile Ajaz too has Indian roots.

“We did it together bro," said Ravindra to Patel to sum up the talk.

