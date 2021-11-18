India vs New Zealand 2021: PIL Filed in Jharkhand High Court Demanding Postponement of Second T20I

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in Jharkhand High Court to postpone the second T20I between India and New Zealand. The petitioner is unhappy with state cricket association’s decision to allow hundred percent crowd for the game even as the institutions in the state like Courts, Temples and other offices continue to operate at fifty percent capacity. The situation in the country regarding Covid-19 has stabalised and that was the reason BCCI had allowed a full capacity crowd for all the three T20Is against New Zealand after full clearance from the govt authorities.

Meanwhile Advocate Dheeraj Kumar, the petitioner, is clearly on the other page and requested the court to step in. In his PIL, he has called for the postponement of the fixture, or allowing the contest to continue with half of the stadium’s capacity.

Earlier JSCA (Jharkhand Cricket State Association) has allowed only fifty percent crowd, but that decision was overturned. Jaipur, where the series opener was held, allowed hundred percent crowd. “Guidance was sought from the Home Department of the state government on entry of spectators in the match while also complying with COVID-19 protocols. Rajasthan Cricket Association has got permission in this regard by the department for the entry of spectators in the match," RCA secy Mahendra Sharma had said.

Meanwhile Covid-19 prevention guidelines were violated blatantly as a sizeable number of spectators and local police were seen without masks before the start of first T20I between India and New Zealand on Wednesday, the first international cricket match in the country since the second wave of the pandemic.

No crowd restrictions were put in place for the series opener but spectators were allowed entry into the Sawai Mansingh Stadium with proof of vaccination or a negative RT-PCR test.

