India vs New Zealand 2021: Rohit Sharma-led Team's Probable Playing 11 for 2nd T20I in Ranchi

India won the first T20I by five wickets against New Zealand and both sides will now lock horns in the second game that will take place at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi. India started well under new captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid and they are now leading the series 1-0.

The win in the first T20I did not come easy for India and now, they will now be aiming to seal the series win in Ranchi. Under Rohit, India bounced back after a heartbreak in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and now, they will be backing a young Indian side to go all out with freedom and win the series.

New Zealand lost the toss and were asked to bat first. They lost Daryl Mitchell early but then Martin Guptill and Mark Chapman put together a steady partnership. Chapman went on to score his second T20I half-century while Martin Guptill went on to hammer 70 runs from 42 balls. New Zealand ended with 164 runs.

In the chase, Rohit Sharma’s 48 and Suryakumar Yadav’s 62 were the main reasons behind India getting past the target. The chase got tricky in the end, but Rishabh Pant slammed a boundary to seal the game for the side.

Although the Black Caps head into the game as the clear underdogs, India will have revenge on their minds, which makes the upcoming T20I match a thrilling one in Jaipur.

>India vs New Zealand predicted playing XI:

>India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar

>New Zealand Probable Playing XI: Tim Southee (C), Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Tim Seifert (WK), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

>India vs New Zealand squads:

>India T20I series squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj

>New Zealand T20I series squad: Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (WK), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (C)

