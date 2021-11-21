India vs New Zealand 2021: Rohit Sharma Salutes Deepak Chahar After 19 Run-Over Off Adam Milne

India captain Rohit Sharma was mighty pleased with the way Deepak Chahar slammed Adam Milne for 19 runs in the final over as the team finished at an imposing 184/7. Chahar slammed 4, 4, 2, 6, 2, 1 - 19 runs off the final over with the batter himself finishing at 21 runs off just 8 balls. In that same over, that maximum off Milne was perhaps the shot of the match where he just flat batted the bowler for a maximum over long on. So impressed was Rohit that he gave a salute to Chahar from the dressing room.

Earlier India had a great start, but faltered when they lost four wickets in no time. Makeshift Kiwi skipper Adam Milne was the top dog as he managed to take three quick wickets of Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant, leaving India struggling at 83/3 after they won the toss and opted to bat first. The Iyers—Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer tried to salvage the situation, but the duo departed quickly. It’s from here that Deepak Chahar took things in his own hands and waited for the final over where he belted the opposition for 19 runs.

