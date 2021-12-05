India tightened the screws on New Zealand with Ravi Ashwin already picking the wicket of Tom Latham in a mammoth 540-run chase by the time Tea was taken under ‘unusual circumstances’ at the Wankhede Stadium. A dysfunctional spider cam forced the umpires to call Tea early but all of this happened only after India had further strengthened their position in the second Test match in Mumbai. Resuming after Lunch, India ruled the roost as makeshift skipper Tom Latham made some howlers. He kept young spinner Rachin Ravindra on despite two very good batters of spin bowling in the middle.

Yes, Virat Kohli (36) and Shubman Gill (47) stepped out and launched the rookie out of the park as India’s lead extended well beyond 500 runs in the afternoon session. Although both lost out on some big scores, but the damage was done. Later Axar Patel gave Indian innings the impetus as he counter attacked with 26-ball 41. In the end, Kohli declared when Jayant Yadav got out to Ajaz Patel for 6. Meanwhile the Kiwi spinner ended up taking 14 wickets at Wankhede. NZ needed 540 and they faltered when Ravi Ashwin removed Tom Latham with the score reading 13/1.

Earlier the morning began with India’s overnight pair of Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara resuming their partnership on 69. Ajaz, fresh from his 10-fer in the first innings, started the proceedings and was greeted by Pujara with a pair of boundaries in the very first over of the day.

Mayank looked in a hurry to reach his fifty and reached their with an inside-out shot over covers for a six. The duo raised a century partnership for the first wicket and New Zealand pacers began peppering them with short stuff, hoping to frustrate them and induce a mistake.

