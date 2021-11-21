India skipper Rohit Sharma was among the runs once again as he hit another half century against New Zealand in the third T20I in Kolkata. He has been among the runs right through the series, be it in Jaipur or Ranchi or tonight in Kolkata. “It’s important to start well. That’s always been my mindset. Once you’ve seen the pitch you know what you’ve got to do. It was nicely coming onto the bat with the dew coming early. We had something planned as a batting group. Wouldn’t say it worked out well. Room for improvement in the middle order," he said after the match.

>Also Read | Rohit Sharma Salutes Deepak Chahar After 19 Run-Over Off Adam Milne

Advertisement

India were 103/4 and then soon became 140/6 when they lost Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer in a quick time. But then tail enders Harshal Patel and Deepak Chahar stood upto the challenge. Both added 22 runs in no time. “I would prefer that going forward .. teams around the world bat deep till No.8, No.9. Harshal, when he plays for Haryana, he opens the batting for them. And then Deepak, we’ve seen what he did in SL. Chahal was looking forward to bat as well," the skipper opined.

>Also Read | Harshal Patel Walks Silently After Bizarre Hit Wicket; Commentators Clueless

India had to drop KL Rahul so that they could give chance to Ishan Kishan. There were big positives in bowling also as Chahal and Venkatesh Iyer was among the wickets. “The batting front - KL missed out today but his form is critical. Middle order didn’t get much opportunity except today. The spinners did the job for us in the entire series. The way Ashwin bowled, Axar. And how Chahal came back. Good to see Venkatesh Iyer bowling those overs with the skills he has. Important for us going forward," he signed off.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here