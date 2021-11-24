India will look to avenge their World Test Championship (WTC) final loss when they square off against New Zealand in the two-match Test series, starting from Thursday in Kanpur. Team India has been struggling to get going since their eight wickets defeat at the hands of Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in the WTC final, earlier this year, in Southampton. However, they will head into the upcoming tournament on the back of a thumping 3-0 win over the Blackcaps in T20Is and will be confident to start the new WTC cycle on a positive note.

The New Zealand team’s dismal record in the longest format of the game in the Indian condition is also a positive for the hosts. The Kiwis made their first trip to India in 1955 and they are yet to win a Test series in the country.

Even though New Zealand have not won a single Test series in India, the viewers have witnessed some world-class performance over the years. And, in this article, we will take a look at those performers.

>Top three highest run-getters for New Zealand vs India:

>BB McCullum (2009-2014)

Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum leads his national team’s batting chart against India. He has played ten Test matches against India from 2009 to 2014 and scored 1224 runs at an impressive average of 68.00. McCullum’s highest score against India is 302.

>GT Dowling (1965-1969)

The second spot in this list is reserved by Graham Dowling. He has represented New Zealand in 11 Test matches against India from 1965 to 1969 and scored 964 runs with the help of three hundred and two fifties.

>B Sutcliffe (1955-1965)

Bert Sutcliffe has amassed 885 runs against India from nine Test matches with the help of three hundred and three fifties. Sutcliffe has maintained an impressive average of 68.07 against India and his score was 230*.

Top three highest run-getters for India vs New Zealand:

>R Dravid (1998-2010)

India’s head coach Rahul Dravid is the lead run-getter against the Kiwis in Tests. He has scored 1659 runs against New Zealand from 15 games at an average of 63.80. He has scored six hundred and six fifties against them and dismissed for a duck just once.

>SR Tendulkar (1990-2012)

Veteran Indian great Sachin Tendulkar occupies the second spot on this list. He has played 24 Test matches vs New Zealand and smashed 1595 runs at an average of 46.91. He has scored four hundred and eight half-centuries while getting dismissed for a duck just once with his highest score being 217.

>V Sehwag (2002-2012)

Veteran Indian opener Virender Sehwag is the third-highest run-getter for India against New Zealand. Sehwag has amassed 883 runs against New Zealand from 12 games with the help of two centuries and three fifties.

