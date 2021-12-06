India vs New Zealand 2021: Virat Kohli Becomes Only Player to Feature in 50 Wins Across All Formats

India Test captain Virat Kohli has become the only player to have featured in 50 international wins across all three formats for India. He achieved the feat after India beat New Zealand in the second Test by 372 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. With this win, the team is back at the top of the ICC Test rankings. Meanwhile Kohli has featured in 50 Test wins, 153 ODIs and 59 T20Is while representing India.

“Congratulations Virat Kohli, the first player with 50 international wins in each format of the game," the BCCI tweeted.

India carried out a decimation of New Zealand, winning the second Test by a record-breaking 372-run margin to clinch the two-Test series 1-0 with comeback-man Jayant Yadav cleaning up the visiting team’s lower half on the fourth morning here on Monday. At exactly 10.13 am, 43 minutes to the start of the day, Ravichandran Ashwin (4/34) benefitted from a reflex stumping by Wriddhiman Saha and also completed his 300th wicket on Indian soil to finish the proceedings in a jiffy as New Zealand were all out for 167 in 56.3 overs.

The margin of victory is India’s highest ever on home soil. For a team that had fought tooth and nail in Kanpur, the extra bounce and turn did pose familiar problems for the Kiwis in a match they will try to remember for Ajaz Patel’s 10-wicket heroics.

“I think it was good to finish the series as winners, came close in Kanpur, not able to get that last wicket, had to work hard here. This result seems one-sided, but right through the series, we were made to work hard," India coach Rahul Dravid said after the demolition act. “There have been phases where we were behind and had to fight back, credit to the team. Great to see the boys stepping up and taking their opportunities," he added.

