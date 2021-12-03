India vs New Zealand 2021: Virat Kohli's Controversial Dismissal Sets Twitter on Fire

Virat Kohli was out for a four-ball duck on his return to international cricket. But it wasn’t his score that made the news, in fact it was the way of his dismissal. Kohli was given out LBW off Ajaz Patel despite the ball hitting the bat first. But the third umpire Virender Sharma felt that the evidence was inconclusive and asked the on-field umpire Anil Chaudhary to stick to his decision which was out. This left Kohli enraged and he made his disappointment known to the umpire before walking out. On his way out, he also slammed the bat to the ground. Twitter went crazy as soon as they got hold of what has happened. We bring you the best reactions.

Earlier India were in the midst of some trouble as Ajaz Patel managed to trigger a collapse with wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara (0) and Shubman Gill (44).

Earlier Virat Kohli on Friday returned to lead Team India in the second and the final Test of the 2-match series against New Zealand in Mumbai. He won the toss and opted to bat first against Tom Latham-led Black Caps at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Kohli, who had a broad smile on the face after winning the toss, spoke about the three forced changes made in the playing XI. Earlier, in the morning, the BCCI confirmed that the trio of Ishant Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane were ruled out of the Mumbai Test owing to injuries. The skipper came in place of his deputy while Jayant Yadav and Mohammed Siraj replaced the other two.

