New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel became only the third bowler to take ten wickets in an innings the moment he dismissed Mohammed Siraj at the Wakhede Stadium during the second Test match against India. Not many people have done it—just three. Jim Laker, Anil Kumble and now Ajaz. Twitterati wasted no time celebrating his amazing feat, because it is not daily that you see a bowler walking in and grabbing all ten wickets in one go. Here are the top reactions. And yes…Kumble also congratulated him.

New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel took ten wickets in an innings to become only the third cricketer in the history of the game to achieve the feat. His final scalp was Mohammed Siraj who he had him caught to end the Indian innings for 325 during the second Test in Mumbai. Patel, who was born in the same city, came back at this very venue to achieve the biggest feat of his life. It’s like his life came to a full circle.

