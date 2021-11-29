India vs New Zealand 2021: 'Winning the Game Would Have Been Icing On the Cake'-Shreyas Iyer

India batter Shreyas Iyer would have liked to win the Kanpur Test, the man of the match conceded moments after New Zealand escaped with a draw in the first Test match. Iyer had a great game where he accounted for a hundred on debut (in first innings) and then slammed a fighting fifty in the second. Although, he would have really liked to win the match as he revealed ‘it would have been the icing on the cake.’

“It’s a great feeling but winning the game would have been icing on the cake. You can still see that the pitch was intact but our bowlers showed great fight," said Iyer in the post-match presentation ceremony. He showed a different aspect to his batting as he hung on in the second innings even as wickets kept tumbling. This is something his fans are not aware of as they have seen him playing with all the flamboyance. “My mindset was to play the sessions and play as many balls as possible. People say I am a very flamboyant player but the situation required me to play longer. So I played for the time. I am really proud the way we came out from a difficult position."

He lauded the Indian bowlers despite they failing to take all the twenty wickets—a requirement of winning a Test match. “I am really happy with the overall performance of the team. The pressure is always there, they had a great start and played out the first two session really well but we bounced back," Iyer added. India had to face a lot of resistance in the opening session as Kiwi batters hung around with Tom Latham and Will Somerville giving nothing away. But Ravindra Jadeja took four wickets and well supported by Ravi Ashwin as India brought the Kiwis to the brink.

