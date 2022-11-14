Following another missed chance at an ICC event, Team India is set to start the new season with a three-match T20I series against New Zealand. With Rohit Sharma rested, the Men in Blue will be led by Hardik Pandya. After their humiliating defeat in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup, India will be looking for redemption. England were crowned champions of the T20 World Cup due to their fearless style of play. India will be looking to adopt a similar approach under Hardik Pandya.

VVS Laxman will be taking over as acting head coach for the white-ball tour of New Zealand as Rahul Dravid has been given a break. Laxman has his task cut out. He will have to instil belief in the side after the disappointing T20 World Cup result. Team India will also play a three-match ODI series. Veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan will lead the team in the 50- over format. It’s going to be a packed month of back-to-back cricketing action. Ahead of India’s blockbuster tour of New Zealand, here is everything you need to know.

Full Schedule

November 18: 1st T20I at Wellington Regional Stadium

November 20: 2nd T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

November 22: 3rd T20I at McLean Park, Napier

November 25: 1st ODI at Eden Park, Auckland

November 27: 2nd ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton

November 30: 3rd ODI at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Live Streaming

The T20I and ODI series between India and New Zealand will be streamed live on the Amazon Prime Video application and website. The telecast of the matches will be done by Doordarshan in India

Squads

India’s T20I team: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav

India’s ODI Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar

