India vs New Zealand 2023: Full Schedule, Live Streaming, Squads And Everything Else You Need to Know

Team India kicked off the New Year on a sublime note after defeating reigning Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka in both T20Is and ODIs. After securing a whitewash against Sri Lanka in the fifty-over format, India will now be aiming to carry forward the winning momentum against New Zealand in white-ball cricket. India and New Zealand will square off in three ODIs and as many T20I matches.

New Zealand’s tour of India is scheduled to start on January 18. Hardik Pandya is set to lead India in the T20I series against the Kiwis. Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, will handle the leadership duties of Team India in the ODIs against New Zealand.

Also Read: Mithali Raj to Come Out of Retirement For Women’s IPL

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Kiwis will head into the series after getting the better of Pakistan in ODIs.

As the Indian cricket team are all set to take on New Zealand in white-ball cricket, it is time to look at all the details about the T20I and ODI series.

Full Schedule

New Zealand’s tour of India will start with an ODI match scheduled to be played in Hyderabad on January 18. The second match will be played on January 21 in Raipur while the third on January 24 in Indore.

After the completion of the ODIs, the two teams will be involved in three-match T20Is. The opening T20I fixture will take place in Ranchi on January 27 followed by the next in Lucknow with Ahmedabad hosting the last game.

Also Read: Viacom18 Wins Women’s IPL Media Rights For Rs 951 Crore

Live Telecast and Streaming Details

The T20I and ODI matches will be televised on Star Sports Network in India. The matches will also be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Full Squads

Advertisement

India’s ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

New Zealand’s ODI squad: Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi

India’s T20I squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar

Advertisement

New Zealand’s T20I squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here