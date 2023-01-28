Indian batters performed miserably in the opening T20I against New Zealand as the hosts conceded a 21-run defeat. Batting first, the Kiwis had posted a formidable total of 176 at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi. India failed to kick off the run chase on a positive note after losing three quick wickets.

Star batter Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Hardik Pandya forged a much-needed partnership of 68 runs to weather the storm. Their solid batting, however, proved to be futile as India could only manage to reach 155. Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner and Lockie Ferguson picked up two wickets each to earn a much-needed lead for New Zealand in the T20I series.

The Hardik Pandya-led side will now be aiming to script a comeback in the series when they will face New Zealand in the second T20I on Sunday. The penultimate fixture of the series is scheduled to be played in Lucknow.

Ahead of Sunday’s second T20I match between India and New Zealand; here is all you need to know:

When will the 2nd T20I match between India and New Zealand be played?

The second T20I match between India and New Zealand will take place on January 29, Sunday.

Where will the second T20I match India vs New Zealand be played?

The second T20I match between India and New Zealand will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

What time will the second T20I match India vs New Zealand begin?

The second T20I match between India and New Zealand will begin at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand second T20I match?

India vs New Zealand second T20I match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand second T20I match?

India vs New Zealand second T20I match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India vs New Zealand Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand Predicted Line-up: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffey

