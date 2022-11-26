India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI, Hamilton Weather Forecast: Rain Threat Looms Large as India Look to Bounce Back

Hamilton Weather Forecast & Update for Sunday’s second ODI match between India and New Zealand: Indian batters managed to register a 300-plus total in the opening ODI but it was not enough to overpower New Zealand in Auckland. The hosts comfortably reached the target with 17 balls to spare. Team India will now aim to script a resounding comeback in the second game to stay alive in the ODI series. The penultimate encounter between India and New Zealand will be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday.

The Indian team management will have to fix multiple issues ahead of the do-or-die contest. In batting, a change in approach is certainly needed. Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill forged an opening partnership of 124 in the first ODI but the visitors would have wanted to score more runs in the powerplay.

In the bowling unit, India lacked a genuine wicket-taking sixth option. In absence of experienced figures like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami, Indian pace attack lacked the firepower to deal with the formidable Kiwi batters. All-rounder Deepak Hooda is now expected to take part in the next ODI against the Kane Williamson-led side.

Batting first, India posted a formidable total of 306 in the opening ODI. Kiwi pacers Adam Milne and Tim Southee scalped three wickets each. Tom Latham pulled off a brilliant unbeaten knock of 145 to guide New Zealand to a comfortable seven-wicket triumph.

The third and final ODI of the series will be played on Wednesday in Christchurch.

Weather report

Hamilton weather is expected to be mostly cloudy on Sunday. Rain is expected to play spoilsport during the India vs New Zealand second ODI game as there is 94 per cent chance of precipitation. The wind speed is expected to be around 15 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 10 degrees Celsius to 18 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 85 per cent.

Pitch report

The pitch at Seddon Park in Hamilton has a reputation of being batting-friendly. The scene on Sunday is expected to remain same. However, overcast conditions and slight drizzle will certainly help the seamers in the second ODI.

India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

