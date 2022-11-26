India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage on TV & Online

India vs New Zealand Live Streaming of second ODI Match: Indian batters did a tremendous job in the opening ODI match and posted an impressive total of 306 against New Zealand. However, Indian bowlers could not put up a strong fight and failed to defend the total. The hosts comfortably reached the target with 17 balls to spare.

Indian bowling appeared to be simply lacklustre and lacked a sixth wicket-taking option. Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh, while making their debuts in ODIs, looked deadly initially but could not carry forward the momentum. Umran managed to dismiss two Kiwi batters while Arshdeep went wicketless.

Team India will now be aiming to script a prompt comeback in the next match to stay alive in the ODI series. The second ODI is scheduled to be played on Sunday at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The final match of the series will be played on November 30.

Ahead of Sunday’s Second ODI match between India and New Zealand; here is all you need to know:

What date second ODI match between India and New Zealand will be played?

The second ODI match between India and New Zealand will take place on November 27, Sunday.

Where will the Second ODI match India vs New Zealand be played?

The second ODI match between India and New Zealand will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

What time will the second ODI match India vs New Zealand begin?

The second ODI match between India and New Zealand will begin at 7:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand second ODI match?

India vs New Zealand second ODI match will be televised on DD Sports in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand second ODI match?

India vs New Zealand second ODI match will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.

India vs New Zealand Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

