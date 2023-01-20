India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI, Raipur Weather Update: Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Thursday’s IND vs NZ Game

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI, Raipur Weather Forecast and pitch report: Indian cricket team kicked off the three-match ODI series against New Zealand on a sublime note after securing a 12-run triumph in the opening encounter on Wednesday. India opening batter Shubman Gill scored a brilliant double hundred in the fixture. Gill also became the youngest batter in the history of ODIs to register a double century. The Punjab-born’s heroics guided India to a mammoth total of 349. Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj picked up four wickets in the game to bowl out New Zealand for 337. Kiwi all-rounder Michael Bracewell scored a brilliant knock of 78-ball 140 but his heroics ultimately went in vain.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will now be looking to carry forward the winning momentum and seal the series as they are set to face the Tom Latham-led side in the penultimate ODI on Saturday. The second ODI between India and New Zealand is scheduled to be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

The third and final ODI of the series will be played in Indore on Tuesday. After the completion of the ODIs, the two teams will be involved in a three-match T20I series.

Weather report

Raipur weather is expected to be mostly sunny on Saturday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the India vs New Zealand second ODI as there is no chance of precipitation. The wind speed is expected to be around 9 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 31 degrees Celsius to 14 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 35 per cent.

Pitch Report

Interestingly, the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur will host its first-ever international match on Saturday. Several domestic cricket matches have already been played at this venue. And the pitch is expected to help the batters. Later in the game, spinners can get some help from the pitch.

India vs New Zealand Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchel, Tom Latham (c and wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

