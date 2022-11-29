India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI, Predicted XI: Will Sanju Samson Return or India Persist with Hooda for 6th Bowling Option?

India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI, Predicted XI: India displayed a terrific batting show to register a formidable 300-plus total in the opening ODI against New Zealand. However, Indian bowlers failed to put up significant resistance as the hosts comfortably reached the target with 17 balls to spare.

Debutants Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh looked quite dangerous in the initial phase of the opening ODI but they clearly lacked experience. India missed a genuine sixth bowling option in their attack. In a bid to address the issue, Indian team management brought back Deepak Hooda in the playing eleven in the next game. Team India’s decision to include Hooda was severely criticised as Sanju Samson had to make way for the Haryana-born all-rounder. Hooda, in all likelihood, will once again feature in the third and final ODI on Wednesday.

Previously, Hooda had picked up four wickets to earn a crucial 65-run victory for the visitors in the second T20I. India had won the T20I series 1-0.

India will now once again be relying on Hooda’s effective all-round prowess as they are all set to face the Kiwis in the third ODI on Wednesday. The final match of the series will take place at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side will be aiming to win the final fixture and level the ODI series.

India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

India vs New Zealand squads:

India squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vc and wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik

New Zealand squad for ODI series against India: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Tom Latham (wk), Matt Henry

