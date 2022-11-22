India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, Probable Playing XI: Will India Tinker with the Winning Combination in Napier?

India, New Zealand Squad, Probable Playing 11 for Today’s India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: The Hardik Pandya-led team India will square off against New Zealand in the third and the final T20I in McLean Park, Napier on Tuesday. Currently, India is leading 1-0 and a victory at Napier will seal the series for the visitors. On the other hand, the Kiwis have a chance to save the series by pulling off a victory and drawing the three-match series. The first T20 International of the three-match series in Wellington was called off without a ball being bowled due to incessant rain.

In the Mount Maunganui clash, held on Sunday, November 20, India defeated the hosts by 65 runs. Batter Suryakumar Yadav thrashed his 2nd T20I ton, scoring an unbeaten 111 runs off just 51 balls. His inning consisted of 11 fours and 7 sixes. By the time the kiwis could bounce back with their bowling, Suryakumar had set the premise for India’s victory. It’s worth mentioning that Tim Southee also completed his hat trick earlier in the day. The pacer packed Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda and Washington Sundar in the final over.

In the second inning, Indian bowlers broke the Kiwi batting lineup into ashes. The team got bowled out for just 126 runs. Even though captain Kane Williamson showed grit, scoring 61 runs off 52 balls, no other batter could give him company on the field.

For India, all-rounder Deepak Hooda grabbed 4 lower middle-order wickets, and he emerged as the highest wicket-taker for the team. Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj picked 2 wickets each. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up a wicket in the very first over, all-rounder Washington Sundar also scalped a crucial wicket of Devon Conway.

Meanwhile, New Zealand has suffered a massive blow as skipper Kane Williamson is likely to miss the third T20I due to his health appointment.

India vs New Zealand Possible Staring XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (c), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson

Squads:

India: Hardik Pandya (c), Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.

