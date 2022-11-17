India vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 1st T20I in Wellington 12:00 PM IST

IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Friday’s first T20I match between India and New Zealand: After facing a humiliating semi-final exit at the T20 World Cup, Team India will be aiming to script a prompt bounce back as they are all set to face New Zealand in white-ball cricket. India’s tour of New Zealand will start on Friday with a T20I encounter. The inaugural fixture of the series will be played at the Sky Stadium in Wellington.

From the 2019 World Cup semi-final to World Test Championship final loss, the Kiwis have emerged as India’s nemesis in recent times. However, the Indian team management seems to be quite unfazed by the past results. In a move to rest big names like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Team India has bet on a young team for the series against New Zealand.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead India in the T20Is. Veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan will handle the captaincy duties in ODIs. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant will be the vice-captain in both formats.

In absence of Kohli and Rohit, Indian batting will depend a lot on Suryakumar Yadav. The top-ranked T20I batter will have to showcase his supreme batting skills to break the New Zealand jinx and emerge victorious.

Ahead of the first T20I match between India and New Zealand; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs NZ Telecast

DD Sports has the broadcasting right for India vs New Zealand first T20I match.

IND vs NZ Live Streaming

The first T20I match between India and New Zealand will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.

IND vs NZ Match Details

The IND vs NZ first T20I match will be played at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on Friday, November 18, at 12:00 PM IST.

IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Devon Conway

Batsmen: Kane Williamson, Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Arshdeep Singh

India vs New Zealand Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne

