India vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 2nd Test, December 03, 09:30 AM IST

>IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd Test between India and New Zealand: India will be taking on New Zealand in the last and second Test of the two-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The high-octane clash will kickstart at 09:30 AM IST on December 03, Friday. Both India and New Zealand will be high on confidence after the first Test and will hope to clinch the series by securing a win.

India dished out a good performance in the first match as they dominated for the major portion of the game. However, the hosts will be disappointed with the tie and will hope to cross the line this time around. Shreyas Iyer was the star for the Indian team as he slammed a century followed by a sublime knock of 65 runs. The team will be further bolstered by the addition of the skipper Virat Kohli in the team.

New Zealand, on the other hand, had a lot of positives to take from the first Test. The team put up a phenomenal show on Day five to end an almost lost game in a tie. The visitors will fancy taking the momentum forward to cause an upset for the hosts in the second Test.

>Ahead of the match between India and New Zealand; here is everything you need to know:

>IND vs NZ Telecast

India vs New Zealand game will be televised on the Star Sports Network.

>IND vs NZ Live Streaming

The match between India and New Zealand will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

>IND vs NZ Match Details

India will be up against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 09:30 AM IST from December 03, Friday.

>IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Tom Latham

Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli

>Suggested Playing XI for IND vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tom Blundell

Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Axar Patel, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson

>IND vs NZ Probable XIs:

>India: Ravichandran Ashwin, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain)

>New Zealand: Mitchell Santner, Will Somerville, Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel

