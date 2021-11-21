India vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 3rd T20I, November 21, 07:00 PM IST

>IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand: India will be taking on New Zealand in the last T20 International of the three-match series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The dead-rubber will kickstart at 07:00 PM IST on November 21, Sunday. India are enjoying the greatest of time in the shortest format of the game and they will be aiming for a clean sweep on Sunday.

The Men in Blue have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. The hosts won the first T20 International by five wickets followed by a victory in the second encounter by seven wickets. In the first match, it was Suryakumar Yadan who was responsible for the victory with his sensible knock of 62 runs.

Meanwhile, the second match saw debutant Harshal Patel delivering a hair-raising performance. Though India are the favourite to win the third T20I also, New Zealand are expected to put up a good fight to save themselves from a whitewash and gain some confidence ahead of the Test series.

Ahead of the match between India and New Zealand; here is everything you need to know:

>IND vs NZ Telecast

India vs New Zealand game will be televised on the Star Sports Network.

>IND vs NZ Live Streaming

The match between India and New Zealand will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

>IND vs NZ Match Details

India will be up against New Zealand at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata at 07:00 PM IST on November 21, Sunday.

>IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain- Daryl Mitchell

>Vice-Captain- Rohit Sharma

>Suggested Playing XI for IND vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

>Wicketkeepers: Tim Siefert

>Batters: Lokesh Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Martin Guptill

>All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell

>Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult

>IND vs NZ Probable XIs:

>India: Rohit Sharma (c), Lokesh Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel

>New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Tim Siefert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (c), Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesha

