India vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI, January 21

India vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction: Team India will be aiming to register another impressive ODI series win at home when they host New Zealand at the sprawling Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. Rohit Sharma and Co were quite dominant in the first ODI against the Kiwis. New Zealand bowlers looked out of ideas as Indian batters went on a rampage and piled up 349 runs. The likes of Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav are all in red-hot form. The Kiwi bowlers will have to execute their plans against these three. Shubman smashed an explosive double-hundred and is the most obvious choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your fantasy team.

New Zealand will have to play their best cricket if they are to defeat this strong Indian side. Kiwi all-rounders Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner were very good in the last match and will play a key role on Saturday as well.

Ahead of the second ODI between India and New Zealand, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the second ODI between India and New Zealand be played?

The second ODI between India and New Zealand will be played on January 21.

Where will the second ODI between India and New Zealand be played?

The second ODI between India and New Zealand will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

What time will the second ODI between India and New Zealand begin?

The second ODI between India and New Zealand will begin at 1:30 pm IST on January 21.

Which TV channels will broadcast the second ODI between India and New Zealand?

The second ODI between India and New Zealand will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the second ODI between India and New Zealand?

The second ODI between India and New Zealand will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Michael Bracewell

Vice-Captain: Shubman Gill

Suggested Playing XI for India vs New Zealand Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Lockie Ferguson

India vs New Zealand Predicted Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Mohammed Shami

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham (c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Henry Shipley

