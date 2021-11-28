India vs New Zealand: Green Park Featherbeds and Left-Arm Variety, A Success Story

The Green Park, Kanpur is known to be very friendly to the spinners. As the numbers reveal, the spinners have bagged 329 wickets as against 251 by the pace brigade. All this before the India and New Zealand took the field for the 23rd Test match at a venue where the first Test was played against England in January 1992.

Among the spinners, the left-arm finger spin variety have accounted for 102 scalps with the wizard Bishan Singh Bedi leading the tally with ten wickets in three Tests. The right hand off-break bowlers have performed better, taking 145 wickets and the right-hand wrist spinners, 73 wickets. Only two practitioners of the ‘chinaman’ have plied their trade in a Test here and between them, Australian Lindsay Kline and South African Paul Adams have taken nine wickets on a pitch generally known for being a flat deck.

On the third day of the ongoing Test match at the Green Park, India’s left-arm spinner Axar Patel, cast a spell on the rival batters taking five for 62, sending down 34 overs. The second left-arm spinner in the side, Ravindra Jadeja with 227 wickets in 56 Tests took one for 57 in 33 overs.

Advertisement

>ALSO READ | 1st Test, IND vs NZ Talking Points From Day 4: Iyer Scripts History; Saha’s Gritty Knock Leads India’s Fightback

Axar from Nadiad district in Gujarat, has made the most of every opportunity he has been given in a home series. An injury he suffered during training, prevented his debut against England in the first Test at the Chepauk ten months ago, but once he got into the playing XI, he has not looked back.

It’s a matter of conjecture if England would have won the first of the four Test series and Joe Root scored a double if Axar, who hoodwinked England batters in three Tests taking 27 wickets at 10.59 a piece played the first Test. Axar’s debut — at the expense of the injured Jadeja — was quite remarkable with the second finger spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin taking 32 wickets.

Axar took 2 for 40 and 5 for 60 at Chepauk and 6 for 38 and five for 32 and 4 for 68 and 5 for 48 at Motera, Gujarat as India advanced to the final of the World Test Championship final and on the way eliminated England from the race.

Advertisement

Left-arm spinners, it is said bowl with a lot more cun than the conventional off-break bowlers. Vinoo Mankad was a champion left-arm spinner who took 162 wickets between 1946 and 1959. Old timers who had played with and against him and those who saw Mankad in action, gave him the nickname “Master" because he used the ball adroitly and fooled the batters.

Thereafter, India saw the Sardar who bowled with the “Patka" , Bedi mesmerise all comers and went on to take 266 wickets in 67 Tests. Poetry in motion was the phrase used to describe Bedi’s action from the top of his bowling mark to the lovely finish at the bowling crease.

Advertisement

India has been gifted with many more left- arm spinners, and successful one at that too like, Bapu Nadkarni, Salim Durani, Dilip Doshi, Ravi Shastri, Venkatapathy Raju, Maninder Singh, Pragyan Ojha. It was Durani’s two superb balls bowled with a variation in length that got rid of Garry Sobers and Clive Lloyd that paved the way for India’s historic win in the Port of Spain Test of 1971. The two unlucky ones were Mumbai’s Padmakar Shivalkar and Haryana’s Rajinder Goel, both did not play a Test match.

>ALSO READ | ‘Priceless Knock’: Twitter Hails Wriddhiman Saha for Batting With Neck Strain & Scoring a Fighting Fifty

Advertisement

Left-arm spinners bowl round the wicket, use the width of the crease, make the ball drift into the right-handers and after pitching make it turn the other way. With the same action they also make ball straighten after pitching to flummox the batters: Axar Patel gave many instances of this in the two back to back Tests against England at the Motera. He has evolved quickly and for a tall man, gives the ball air time to confuse the batter. As Durani said many months ago, Axar uses his height well and is difficult to hit on a helpful track.

New Zealand’s Daniel Vettori, the left-arm artful dodger, made a big impact at Kanpur 22 years ago taking 6 for 127. Australia’s left-arm seamers, Alan Davidson took 7 for 93 in December 1959 and Geoff Dymock took 7 for 67 in October 1979. They are of a different kind, the left-arm bowlers - pace and spin — and Axar Patel will be hoping for more success on the fifth and final day at the Green Park on Monday.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here