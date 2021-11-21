India vs New Zealand Head to Head record in New Zealand tour for India, 3rd T20I

The new-appointed skipper Rohit Sharma is enjoying a fine ride in the shortest format of the game. Under the leadership of Rohit, got off to a rollicking start as they scripted a clinical victory in the first game by five wickets. The skipper led from the front as he along with Suryakumar Yadav helped India in chasing the score of 165.

India continued their exploits in the second T20 International too as they hammered the Blackcaps by seven wickets. This time, it was India’s batting unit, who ruled the show as they restricted the Kiwis to a low score of 153 runs. The Men in Blue comfortably chased the target within 17.2 overs to clinch the series.

Though the series is already gone for New Zealand, they will be hoping to end it on a promising note by securing a victory.

Ahead of the start of the second round of the tournament; here we take a look at the head to head records of India and New Zealand:

>India vs New Zealand in T20Is Series

Though India are leading the T20I series by 2-0, it is New Zealand, who have an upper hand over India when it comes to head-to-head records. The two teams have featured in a total of 20 T20 Internationals, so far. The Blackcaps have emerged victorious nine times while India have scripted victory on eight occasions. India will have the chance to level the score when they take on the visitors in the third T20 International.

>India vs New Zealand in ICC T20I rankings

As per the latest T20I team rankings by the International Cricket Council (ICC), India is placed better than New Zealand. Following the conclusion of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, India are second in the standings while New Zealand are placed at the fourth spot with 264 and 258 rating points, respectively.

