India vs New Zealand: I Think There is a Bit More Pressure on Cheteshwar Pujara, Feels Zaheer Khan

Veteran India pacer Zaheer Khan feels that Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara will be under immense pressure in the 2nd Test against New Zealand in Mumbai. Pujara has been growing through a rough patch as his last Test century came back in 2019. In the first Test, he scored 26 and 22 as critics feel that the 34-year-old now has to pull up his socks to keep his place in playing XI. Flamboyant Shreyas Iyer scored a magnificent century followed by a fifty in the first Test which has put pressure on senior pros like Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane.

After missing the first Test, skipper Virat Kohli is all set to lead the team in Wankhede as India need to make a place for him. Iyer replaced Kohli in Kanpur, but his batting prowess on that occasion will surely help him retain the place.

“The middle-order headache for this Test has come after Iyer’s fantastic debut performance. Iyer made good use of his opportunity. Virat Kohli is sure to come in, so there needs to be space made in the middle-order," Zaheer told Cricbuzz before adding that Iyer must play the second Test.

The former pacer feels that Pujara will be under more pressure than Rahane as the former might open the innings to make space for Kohli.

“I think there is a bit more pressure on Pujara and that is not entirely performance-based. Have seen in previous instances that often an opener gets dropped. They might go in a direction and ask whether Pujara can open in these conditions, but there is no denying that there needs to be some shuffling," he said.

The legendary pacer said that the team management will drop an opener or either one of Pujara or Rahane.

“Iyer should definitely play, there is absolutely no question about it. They either have to drop an opener or drop either one of Pujara or Rahane," he said.

Zaheer further said that India might not make too many changes in the bowling combination, while Siraj might get a place in the final XI.

“I don’t think determining the bowling attack would be a difficult decision. Siraj has been a mainstay now with good consistent performances.

“If India decides to play 3 seamers then Axar Patel will be the bowler who will have to make way. But pitches in India always have some turn, on offer after Day 3, so don’t think there will be too many changes in the bowling combination," Zaheer said.

