India vs New Zealand, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Weather Forecast for Today’s NZ-W vs IND-W Match

Hamilton Weather Forecast & Update for today’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match between New Zealand Women and India Women: India will battle it out against New Zealand on Thursday in the ongoing ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. India travelled to New Zealand, a month before the start of the World Cup to play five-match ODI series and one-off T20I versus the home team as part of the build-up for the marquee event. Though India were humbled in one-dayers 1-4, it seems the preparatory tour has worked as Women in Blue kicked off their World Cup campaign with an emphatic 107 runs win over Pakistan Women last week.

New Zealand had a contrasting start to their Women’s Cricket World Cup campaign as they suffered a slender three runs loss at the hands of West Indies Women in their first game. They bounced back in their next fixture to record a thumping nine wickets victory over Bangladesh and will be raring to go against India Women now.

Ahead of the high-octane encounter; here we take a look at other factors, which can affect the outcome of this game:

Weather report

There are 20 percent chances of precipitation in Hamilton on Thursday while the humidity will be around 53 percent. The temperature will hover over 14 to 27 degree Celsius. Meanwhile, the wind speed is expected to be around 19 km/h.

NZ-W vs IND-W Probable XIs:

New Zealand Women Possible Starting line-up: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin (wk), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe

India Women Possible Starting line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

