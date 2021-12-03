India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Ishant Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane Ruled with Injuries

Team India on Friday dealt with a major blow as fast bowler Ishant Sharma, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane were ruled out of the 2nd Test against New Zealand in Mumbai due to injuries.

In an official statement, the BCCI informed that Ishant had dislocated his left little finger during the final day of the 1st Test in Kanpur and thus, ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai. The BCCI medical team will continue to monitor his progress.

“All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja suffered a right forearm injury during the 1st Test match and after undergoing scans, he was diagnosed with a swelling on his forearm. He has been advised rest and is thus ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai," the statement read.

“Rahane sustained a minor left hamstring strain while fielding on the final day of the Kanpur Test. Since he has not recovered completely, he has been ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai. His progress will be closely monitored by the BCCI medical team," it added.

Meanwhile, the start of the second Test was delayed due to the slightly soggy ground at the Wankhede stadium caused by heavy rains that lashed the city on Wednesday. The umpires will have an inspection at 10.30 AM IST and take a call regarding the start of the match. There are still wet patches on the bowlers’ run-up, which the ground staff is trying to tackle.

With no rains here on Thursday, there are chances that the day will see some action. Though conditions a slightly overcast, the sun has been peeking through the cloud cover once in a while, which will further help the ground get dry faster.

