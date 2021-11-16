India vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson to Miss T20Is, Tim Southee Named Captain

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will not participate in the upcoming three-match T20I series against India, that will commence on November 17 in Jaipur. The New Zealand, in an official statement, said the Kiwi skipper will take a break to prepare for the 2 Tests that will be played after the commencement of the T20Is.

In Williamson’s absence, Tim Southee will captain the T20 side for the opening game on Wednesday, while Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, and Mitchell Santner are also available for both series.

The first Test is scheduled to begin on November 25 in Kanpur. The second and the final Test will be played at Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium from December 3.

“Blackcaps captain Kane Williamson will miss this week’s three-game T20 series against India as he prioritises preparing for the Test series starting on November 25 in Kanpur," New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said in a statement.

NZC said with the opening game of the T20 series on Wednesday evening, followed by games on Friday and Sunday night - the decision was made for Williamson to join the Test specialist group already training in Jaipur as they focus on red-ball preparation.

Earlier on Monday, the New Zealand squad arrived in Jaipur on a charter flight, a day after losing the T20 World Cup final to Australia in Dubai. Since it is a bubble-to-bubble transfer, the Black Caps will not have to quarantine before the first T20I against hosts India on Wednesday.

“They arrived in the evening and will be tested as per protocol before they have their practice session tomorrow," confirmed a Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) official. New Zealand lost their maiden T20 World Cup final by eight wickets.

Williamson had also spoken about an elbow injury during the T20 World Cup, which has been a bit of a challenge for him and he has been refraining himself from over-hitting at the nets.

The elbow complaint has been a long-standing one for Williamson, forcing him to miss the ODI series at home against Bangladesh, the start of the first leg of IPL 2021 in India in April, the Edgbaston Test against England, and the inaugural Hundred.

The injury flared up during the warm-ups in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup. But, the Kiwi captain has managed through alright so far.

>New Zealand T20 squad: Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips; Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson.

>New Zealand Test squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Will Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, Will Young,

