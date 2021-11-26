IND vs NZ 2021, 1st Test, Day 2 Live Score: Well-set Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja Look to Build on

A ‘second string’ Indian side punched above their weight as the home season kicked off against New Zealand in Kanpur. The team lacked top three in KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, but that didn’t make any difference as youngsters Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill stood upto the task, both slamming fifties. Read More
All set for the second day’s play to get underway. The two overnight unbeaten India batters Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja are out in the middle. Tim Southee will start the attack for New Zealand. Here we go.
“Bowlers were unlucky earlier as there was a bit of swing but not a lot of bounce (on Day 1). Today, there might be more of the variable bounce and it will come in a lot more as the track wears. Some of the cracks are starting to open," opine Dominic Cork and Deep Dasgupta.
Yes, the New Zealand spinners weren’t that great but how good were Iyer and Jadeja? Especially the former! What a knock from him on debut and he is still not done! He did not try to change his game, played with attacking intent and has really shone. A ton on debut is on the offer here and he will be hungry to get to that milestone. Jadeja, on the other hand, keeps getting better and better with the bat with each passing game. He has made it a habit to bail the hosts out of trouble then and again. Both will love to get to the three-figure mark and if they continue to play the way they did at the end of Day 1, we will not have to wait long to see that happen. Day 2 is considered the best day to bat so they would want to cash in.
A counter-attacking partnership between Iyer and Jadeja took India on top after they were in a slight bother at 145 for 4. With 6 wickets in hand, India are well on course to get to a really good first innings score. However, the Kiwis would know they are just a couple of wickets away from entering the lower-order. The second new ball is just the 4 overs old and the Kiwis need to make use of it. Can they surge a fightback or will it be yet another long day in the field for them? Welcome to the coverage of Day 2 of the first Test between India and New Zealand.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the day two of the 1st Test between India and New Zealand at Green Park, Kanpur. India are comfortably placed at 258/4 with debutant Shreyas Iyer closing in on a maiden hundred, batting on 5 while Ravindra Jadeja are raced to an unbeaten 50. It will be a good day to bat, so expect India to motor along well, unless Kyle Jamieson and Co. can produce some bit of magic in the first hour of play
When Jadeja walked in, India were in a spot with NZ frontline seamers Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee both looking good enough to make further inroads. Had India lost a wicket there, things could have changed quickly. Here credit must go to the all-rounder as he hunkered down for a long fight, and that rubbed off on Iyer as well. The Mumbaikar, who was on Test debut, was exceptional with his feet against the likes of Ajaz Patel and Will Somerville. And once he got his eye in, he started to assert himself, bringing up a well deserved fifty in very first Test. At stumps he was unbeaten on 75 off 136 balls.
New Zealand were lucky that they had the likes of Jamieson in their ranks. The lanky pacer extracted bounce from a dead pitch and moved the ball around. He got rid of Mayank Agarwal with a perfect outswinger and then accounted for Shubman Gill (52 off 93) who had spent quite some time in the middle before chopping one back to the stumps. Meanwhile Jamieson bowled three no balls, but remained impeccable with his length. Ajinkya Rahane (35 off 63) wicket was a case in point. It was an unfortunate end for India skipper who could have taken a higher score with both the hands, instead he repeated the same pattern—surviving the initial path and then losing the focus when it mattered. Meanwhile vice captain Cheteshwar Pujara too made a painstaking 26 off 88 balls before he succumbed to a very good ball from Tim Southee.
Earlier Gill notched his fourth half-century as India reached 82-1 at lunch. Funnily, on a track that kept low and slow and didn’t offer much turn, New Zealand spinners Ajaz Patel (0/56 in 15 overs) and Will Somerville (0/28 in 13 overs) were disappointing. But Rahane would be gutted as he hit six lovely boundaries before dragging one in as he expected the ball to bounce more considering Jamieson’s height.
