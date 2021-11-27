Highlights, IND vs NZ, 1st Test Match, Day 3: Axar Patel Stars With Five-wicket Haul, India Take 63-run Lead

At the close of play, India were 14/1 with an overall lead of 63.

Tim Southee bowled the Black Caps back into contention with a five-for on Day 2 which restricted India to 345. After that Latham and Young produced the first-century opening partnership by a visiting team on Indian soil in five years.

At stumps, Latham was 50 not out and Young 75 not out. Play ended due to bad light with three overs remaining as New Zealand posted 129/0 on the scoreboard.

For India, Shreyas Iyer slammed a sublime century on his Test debut to lead India’s fightback but he was also outsmarted by the veteran pacer. Iyer was dismissed on 105 off 171 balls as his innings was laced with 13 fours and two sixes. The 26-year-old became the 10th Indian player to score a century on Test debut in Indian soil and overall 16th Indian to the triple-figure mark in his first innings of a Test match.

“I was happy the way everything went on day one. (But) I couldn’t get any sleep last night,” Iyer said. “I had to still focus again today. I was up early at 5 a.m., but when you make a century, it is a wonderful feeling. (After presenting his cap), Sunil Gavaskar motivated me and told me to enjoy the moment.”

“New Zealand got off to a good start but it’s important for us to not leak runs because the cracks are opening up (on the pitch) and it should get trickier tomorrow,” Iyer said.

Veteran Southee also talked about playing the pain-killers, after the end of Day 2.

“I felt something pretty tight in the groin area and was trying to make sure it wasn’t going to be anything hell lot worse. Very assuring to know that wasn’t muscular, it was more on the tendon. Having played a lot of cricket, you get to play through some sort of stiffness or soreness. Had a bit of physio last night and with some painkillers, was able to play through a little bit of pain. I think the best pain killer is wickets, so that sort of numbed the pain a little bit this morning,” said Southee in the virtual press conference after Day Two.

