Highlights, IND vs NZ, 1st Test Match, Day 3: Axar Patel Stars With Five-wicket Haul, India Take 63-run Lead

India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Streaming, Ind vs NZ 1st Test, Day 3, how to Watch Catch Ind vs NZ live Match on Hotstar Live Cricket TV, Telecast Star Sports Today Live scores Highlights from Ind vs NZ Today Match India vs New Zealand 2021

India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Updates Ind vs NZ 1st Test, Day 3: Where and how to Watch Live Cricket Streaming of IND vs NZ, Follow ball by ball scores Highlights from Ind vs NZ Today Match.

Updated: November 27, 2021, 16:39 IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score And Updates 1st Test Day 3: Axar Patel led a strong India fightback taking a five-wicket haul to help them bowl out New Zealand for 296. Ravichandran Ashwin contributed with three wickets while Umesh Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja took a wicket each. For New Zealand, Tom Latham top-scored with 95 while Will Young made a solid 89. Read More

Nov 27, 2021 16:38 IST

Axar Stars to Bring India Back

It’s been a remarkable turnaround. New Zealand started the day with 129/0 with both their openers well-set and ready to resume the good work. However, Ravichandran Ashwin opened the floodgates with the wicket of Will Young on 89. And then Axar Patel took over in the second session as he ran through the Kiwi middle-order and went on to complete a five-wicket haul. New Zealand were eventually bowled out on 296 conceding India  a lead of 49 runs. However, Kyle Jamieson struck for his team early as he bowled Shubman Gill on 1. Bad light brought an early end to the day with India taking their overall lead to 63 runs.

Nov 27, 2021 16:33 IST

Stumps on Day 3

The light meter is out again and the umpire feel the light isn’t bright enough to continue the play today. India 14/1 in five overs, lead New Zealand by 63 runs at the close of play on Day 3. New Zealand will take something out of the day thanks to pacer Kyle Jamieson making an early strike in Shubman Gill. Other than that, it was a day that belonged to Axar Patel who took a five-wicket haul.

Nov 27, 2021 16:31 IST

Spin Introduced

Left-arm orthodox Ajaz Patel into the attack now. Draws a thick inside edge from Mayank Agarwal with the ball sneaking past the leg slip as he collects a double. Four runs from the over. India 14/1 in 5 overs, lead by 63 runs.

Nov 27, 2021 16:27 IST

Ind vs NZ 1st Test, Day 3, Live Cricket Score

Tim Southee bowls a maiden before the umpires take out the light meter and decide it’s good enough for the math to continue. Kyle Jamieson continues to be a threat beating the outside edge of Cheteshwar Pujara who ends the over with a thick edge to third man for a four. India 10/1 in 4 overs, lead by 59 runs.

Nov 27, 2021 16:17 IST

India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score

Cheteshwar Pujara opens his account with a boundary off Kyle Jamieson - he waits and waits before guiding one that came in to the third man region. Four runs and a wicket from the first over of Jamieson. India 6/1 in 2 overs, lead by 55.

Nov 27, 2021 16:13 IST

Jamieson Gets an Early Wicket

OUT! Excellent start for New Zealand in the second innings as Kyle Jamieson cleans up India opener Shubman Gill on 1. This one nipped back and brushed Gill’s thigh pad before crashing on the stumps.  India 2/1 in 1.1 overs, lead by 51 runs.

Nov 27, 2021 16:07 IST

India Innings Gets Underway

Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill are out in the middle for India. Tim Southee with the new ball. India 0/0, lead by 49 runs.

Nov 27, 2021 16:06 IST

India Lead by 49 Runs

So the New Zealand tail wagged for a bit but Ravichandran Ashwin cleaned up the tail finishing with three wickets. Before him, it was Axar Patel who ran through New Zealand line-up, taking a fifth five-wicket haul in just his fourth Test. The tourists crumbled after a century partnership between their opening pair who added 151. They lost their next nine wickets for the addition of just 145.

Nov 27, 2021 16:01 IST

New Zealand 296-all out

Ravichandran Ashwin cleans up Will Somerville who was going for a slog sweep but misses it completely. He scored 6 off 52. New Zealand have been bowled out for 296 in their first innings. A 49-run lead for India.

Nov 27, 2021 15:45 IST

Ashwin Strikes

OUT! Kyle Jamieson takes the aerial route and hits it high in the air but doesn’t get enough distance with Axar Patel settling underneath to complete an easy catch at midwicket. Ravichandran Ashwin gets his second wicket. A wicket-maiden. Jamieson scored 23 off 75. New Zealand 284/9 in 139 overs.

Nov 27, 2021 15:33 IST

Drinks Break

The current pair of Kyle Jamieson and Will Somerville has consumed 50 deliveries and added 12 runs to New Zealand’s total. The more this pair bats together, the less time India may have to push for a potential win. Additionally, more runs these two add, the more India will have to score to set a safe target. The hosts have to clean up the tail asap while the tourists would want to eat into the lead as much as possible. Score 282/8 in 136 overs, trail by 63 runs.

Nov 27, 2021 15:23 IST

Kanpur Test Live

Ravichandran Ashwin has been brought back to clean up the tail. Three singles off his first three deliveries. New Zealand 279/8 in 133 overs, trail India by 66 runs now. Kyle Jamieson 19*, William Somerville 1*.

Nov 27, 2021 15:10 IST

Axar Patel Gets His Fifer

OUT! Right after being creamed for a four, Axar Patel hits back with the one that turned enough to beat the outside edge of Tim Southee and hits the stumps. Southee scored 5. A fifth five-wicket haul for the left-arm spinner - in just his fourth Test. What a start to his Test career. New Zealand 270/8 in 127.4 overs, trail India by 75 runs.

Nov 27, 2021 15:06 IST

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Score

Kyle Jamieson is taking his chances and seems to be the right thing to do. They have to cut down the lead as much as possible. He skips down the track and lifts one from Axar Patel over mid-on for a four. New Zealand 266/7 in 127 overs.

Nov 27, 2021 14:58 IST

Axar Gets His 4th

Ind vs NZ 1st Test, Day 3, Live Cricket Score: OUT! Axar Patel strikes after the tea-break to dislodge Tom Blundell on 13. This one kept low as Blundell went on the back foot but the ball sneaked past to crash on the stumps. New Zealand 258/7 in 123.4 overs, trail India by 87 runs on Day 3.

Nov 27, 2021 14:47 IST

250 up For New Zealand

India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score: India start the session with Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel - two left-arm spinners. Jadeja started with a maiden while Kyle Jamieson took a single off Axar’s to bring up New Zealand’s 250 runs. New Zealand now trail India by 95 runs.

Nov 27, 2021 14:40 IST

Back For The Final Session

We are back for the third and final session of the play today. Tom Blundell and Kyle Jamieson are the two unbeaten batters. New Zealand still trail by 96 runs with four wickets remaining. India would be hoping to wrap this up early and take as much lead as possible.

Nov 27, 2021 14:21 IST

New Zealand 249/6 in 118 Overs at Tea

And it’s the end of second session as the spinners produced a stellar performance to pull India back in the game. Axar Patel was just sensational in this session as he claimed three wickets to lead India’s fightback. Ravindra Jadeja also opened his wicket account here to hurt New Zealand further. Tom Latham missed his well-deserving century by just five runs. Tom Blundell in the end fights back against the quality attack. NZ 249/6 in 118 overs at Tea trail IND (345) by 96 runs

Nov 27, 2021 14:16 IST

India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 3

Tom Blundell is showing immense grit here to frustrate the Indian bowlers. He has already faced 71 balls and scored just 9 runs. The ball is reversing for pacers, spinners have identified the cracks but Blundell is just rock solid with his defence. NZ 246/6 in 117 overs

At the close of play, India were 14/1 with an overall lead of 63.

Tim Southee bowled the Black Caps back into contention with a five-for on Day 2 which restricted India to 345. After that Latham and Young produced the first-century opening partnership by a visiting team on Indian soil in five years.

At stumps, Latham was 50 not out and Young 75 not out. Play ended due to bad light with three overs remaining as New Zealand posted 129/0 on the scoreboard.

For India, Shreyas Iyer slammed a sublime century on his Test debut to lead India’s fightback but he was also outsmarted by the veteran pacer. Iyer was dismissed on 105 off 171 balls as his innings was laced with 13 fours and two sixes. The 26-year-old became the 10th Indian player to score a century on Test debut in Indian soil and overall 16th Indian to the triple-figure mark in his first innings of a Test match.

“I was happy the way everything went on day one. (But) I couldn’t get any sleep last night,” Iyer said. “I had to still focus again today. I was up early at 5 a.m., but when you make a century, it is a wonderful feeling. (After presenting his cap), Sunil Gavaskar motivated me and told me to enjoy the moment.”

Veteran Southee also talked about playing the pain-killers, after the end of Day 2.

“I felt something pretty tight in the groin area and was trying to make sure it wasn’t going to be anything hell lot worse. Very assuring to know that wasn’t muscular, it was more on the tendon. Having played a lot of cricket, you get to play through some sort of stiffness or soreness. Had a bit of physio last night and with some painkillers, was able to play through a little bit of pain. I think the best pain killer is wickets, so that sort of numbed the pain a little bit this morning,” said Southee in the virtual press conference after Day Two.

