IND vs NZ, Live Score, 1st Test Match, Day 4: India Look to Extend Lead Against New Zealand

IND vs NZ, Live Score, 1st Test Match, Day 4: Indian spinners Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin on Saturday ran through New Zealand’s batting order to bring India back in the ongoing first Test in Kanpur. The duo shared eight wickets among each-other to bowl out the hosts for 296, handing a 49-run first-innings lead. Read More
Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee have opened the attack on the penultimate day of the ongoing first Test between India and New Zealand. Cheteshwar Pujara has made a positive start today glancing the second delivery of the day from Jamieson to fine leg for a four before the Kiwi pacer induced a thick outside edge from Mayank Agarwal with the ball flying between slip and gully for another boundary. Southee’s first over resulted in just a couple of runs though. India 25/1 in 7 overs, lead by 74 runs.
Right then. We had an exciting Day 3 and Day 4 promises to be better. The match is by no means over and New Zealand can still get back on top. But for that, they need to pick early wickets on Day 4. The first hour will be very critical in the context of the game.
A brilliant day of Test cricket for India. They started picking up wickets early and then took wickets at regular intervals. With the pitch opening up, it was expected that the spinners will play a big role and the Indian spinners shared 9 wickets between them. The star was Axar Patel with his 5-wicket haul and the Indian bowling attack sent back the middle and lower order of New Zealand back in no time. Kiwis would be quite disappointed with the way they batted but Kyle Jamieson getting the late wicket of Shubman Gill would have been a relief for them.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of day four of the first Test between India and New Zealand at Green Park, Kanpur
Axar was the pick of the bowlers as he got his fifth five-wicket haul to hurt the Black Caps. He reached the feat in the 128th over by dismissing Tim Southee with a delivery angling in. With the five-fer, in what is his fourth Test appearance, he became the Indian bowler with most five-wicket hauls in first four Tests.
The overnight batters – Tom Latham and Will Young – resumed the innings at 129 for 0 and went on to add 22 runs to the total before Ashwin struck and provided the much-needed breakthrough after toiling hard for an entire one-and-a-half session on Friday. Young (89) nicked a turning delivery that didn’t bounce much and KS Bharat, who came in as a substitute for Saha, took a sharp catch.
Young’s dismissal made way for captain Kane Williamson who kept the scoreboard ticking along with Tom Latham. They added another 46 runs for the second wicket before Umesh Yadav trapped the Kiwi captain for 18 at the stroke of lunch.
Once Ashwin broke the deadlock in the morning session, the other bowlers turned active post lunch and New Zealand batters began to stutter. Soon Axar burst into the scene and took down Ross Taylor (11) to get his first wicket.
In his next over, he trapped Henry Nichols (2) in front and scalped the prized wicket of Tom Latham (95) who was rooting for his 12th Test ton. The batsman went down the line to smoke Axar out of the park but ended up edging the ball that bounced and went straight to the keeper. Bharat was quick enough to grab it and dislodge the wickets before Latham could make his ground.
Ravindra Jadeja was next in the fray to pick his first wicket as he removed all-rounder Rachin Ravindra (13) before the tea break.
In the third session, wicketkeeper Tom Blundell teamed up with Kyle Jamieson and tried to show some resistance but Axar had different plans. In the 123rd over, the left-armer returned to jolt the visitors to clean up Blundell (13) and then castled Tim Southee (5) to complete his fifer.
Ashwin came into the picture again and picked the last two New Zealand wickets – Jamieson (23) and William Somerville (6) – to bundle out the visitors for 296.
In the second innings, India lost an early wicket was Jamieson struck early and found a gaping hole between his bat and pad. With this dismissal, he became the fastest New Zealand bowler to 50 Test wickets.
Jamieson reached the milestone in just 9 innings, bettering the records of former speedsters Shane Bond (12) and Chris Martin (13).
The pitch on the third day didn’t change its character as it stayed low and slow but the Indian spinners did better as the time progressed by varying the pace of their deliveries.
During the session, Ashwin was seen involved in an animated discussion with umpire Nitin Menon after he decided to come round the wicket against Williamson and cautioned for walking on the dangerous area on his follow-through, which also obstructed the umpire’s view.
The intention was to create a few roughs with his bowling spikes in the region.
Menon, having understood the motive, had a word with Ashwin and skipper Ajinkya Rahane and after some discussions, normalcy prevailed.
