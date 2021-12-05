IND vs NZ 2021 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: India Aim to Extend Lead Beyond New Zealand's Reach

IND vs NZ 2021 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: New Zealand may have been basking in the glory of their left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel’s stunning 10-fer in an innings against India but it’s the home team that has taken a rapid stride towards a big win in the ongoing Mumbai Test. Read More
IND 82/0; Lead 345-Mayank is approaching another fifty, what a superb shot to reach 43 as he glances Tim Southee for a four. Southee’s wicketless sojourn at Wankhede continues. Although he had gotten some sort of movement in the first innings.
IND 78/0-India fetch 9 runs off the first over of the day. Ajaz Patel carted for a couple of boundaries by Pujara. Positive intent from the batter, stepping down the track and slamming him for eight runs. Earlier Agarwal had faced the first ball and managed to open India’s account for the day.
India have lots of time and chances are they will have the whole day to bat—if they want. Let’s not forget that the hosts have a lead of more than 300 and have ten wickets intact. The break, although, can go in NZ’s favour with the visiting team getting a couple of breakthroughs in the initial first hour.
The high of Ajaz Patel’s 10-fer quickly gave way to glum faces in New Zealand dressing room after India bundled them out for 62 in 28.1 overs for a big first innings lead. And at the close of play, India openers Mayank Agarwal (38*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (29*) had added 69/0.
The cricket world is hailing New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel for his incredible feat of taking all 10 wickets in India’s innings and thereby becoming just the third bowler in Test history to do so. Patel said the stars aligned for him to have done so in the city of his birth.
Hello everyone! And a warm welcome to our coverage from the third day of the 2nd Test between India and New Zealand being played at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. The play on Day 2 moved at a rapid pace with India having extended their lead to 332 runs in the second innings.
IND vs NZ FULL COVERAGE | IND vs NZ SCHEDULE | IND vs NZ RESULTS
At the end of Day 2, the hosts were 69 for no loss in their second innings. Mayank Agarwal was batting on 38 with Cheteshwar Pujara, who opened the innings as Shubman Gill had suffered a blow to his right elbow while fielding, was batting on 29.
India may have tightened the noose around the Black Caps but the talk of the town was Ajaz Patel. The New Zealand spinner scripted history by scalping all ten wickets in an innings. He bowled beautifully by giving the ball a lot of revs, giving it enough air and getting a nice loop going.
With his figures of 10-119, Ajaz joined the likes of legends Jim Laker of England (1956) and India’s Anil Kumble (1999) to dismiss the entire opposing team single-handedly.
Laker claimed 10-53 against Australia at Old Trafford, while Kumble bagged 10-74 against Pakistan at the Feroze Shah Kotla ground in New Delhi. Incidentally, Ajaz plays for Yorkshire just like Laker, the first man to claim all-10 in an innings.
The Kiwis spinner, who had taken only 29 wickets in his previous 10 Tests, claimed four wickets on Friday, added two more to his tally in the morning session on the second day and then claimed four more wickets in the post-lunch session.
The 30-year-old Ajaz, who migrated from Mumbai to New Zealand when he was eight and made his Test debut against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi in 2018, claimed his first four wickets for 73 runs and the next six for just 46 runs. He was on a hat-trick in his first over of the second day when he claimed Wriddhiman Saha and Ashwin off successive balls.
India, starting on overnight 221/4, were then bowled out for 325.
Ajaz’s brilliant effort overshadowed the fantastic 150-run knock by Indian opener Mayank Agarwal. In a 311-ball inning, he smashed 17 fours and four sixes. Agarwal, who was 120 overnight, added 30 runs to his total on Saturday but more importantly raised 67 runs for the seventh wicket with Axar Patel (52).
Chasing the total, the Kiwis’ meek surrender raised several eyebrows. The entire team got out for just 62 runs. This is the lowest-ever total by any team against India, the previous lowest being 79 by South Africa at Nagpur in 2015.
Siraj started the carnage for India as he claimed the first three wickets, the only pacer in this Test to get wickets. He bowled a beautiful line, kept the ball in the channel and disguised a straight one quite brilliantly to castle a batsman of the caliber of Ross Taylor.
Ashwin then took over as he bagged four wickets for eight runs. The entire New Zealand innings lasted just 128 minutes as only two batters — stand-in skipper Tom Latham (10) and bowler Kyle Jamieson (17) — could reach double figures. Three batsmen got out for zero. India did not enforce the follow-on and scored 69 for no loss in their second innings with Mayank Agarwal batting on 38 and Cheteshwar Pujara on 29 at stumps.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here