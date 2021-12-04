IND vs NZ 2021, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: India Recover from Early Stutter, Post 285/6 at Lunch

IND vs NZ 2021, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Ajaz Patel jolted Read More
The morning session was closely fought with Ajaz Patel continuing his superb show to add to more to his tally and has taken all six wickets to have fallen in the Indian innings so far. India, like Friday, have fought back thanks to an unbeaten 61-run partnership between Mayank Agarwal and Axar Patel.
IND 285/6 as we head for Lunch. Just two wickets coming in this session and that too in the first five overs of the day. Needless to say, India had a rolicking start, but Mayank and Axar have pulled things back for India. It was a defensive session for India unlike yesterday where runs came freely.
IND 276/6. The partnership between Mayank Agarwal and Axar Patel is fifty. What a rescue act being staged by this two after Patel had jolted India at the start of play. Thanks to this pair, a sense of stability has returned to the Indian innings and they will look to push on when they return after Lunch.
Will Ajaz Patel do an Anil Kumble? He has already accounted for six wickets, he just needs four more. Not impossible! Indian tail enders can lose their wickets in a jiffy.
IND 269/6—And Mayank Agarwal finally getting into his groove. Steps out to Ajaz Patel once again and slammed him for a huge six as he moves into the 140s. That 150 is there for the taking, another daddy hundred for Mayank, well maybe.
IND 263/6(90)-Mayank Agarwal has been really slow this morning. He hasn’t taken the strike either leaving Axar doing all the batting. This is in sharp contrast to yesterday where he took up the role of an aggressor during his stand with Shreyas Iyer.
IND 261/6-Ajaz Patel back in the attack and almost got his seventh wicket as he induced an edge off Mayank Agarwal. Unfortunately, the keeper couldn’t get hold of it. His figures read 6/91.
India resumed from their overnight total of 221/4 and lost two quick wickets in the same over from Ajaz Patel. But Axar Patel and Mayank Agarwal hung on to defy any further inroads. Interestingly, Mayank has been the second fiddle in this stand so far with Axar taking the charge. IND 258/6. Mayank 133*, Axar 22*
IND 258/6—With Axar racing to 22 off just 47 balls. India would look to get a minimum of 300 runs on this pitch which has offered so much turn to Ajaz Patel.
Ajaz Patel v Mayank Agarwal has been the theme so far at Wankhede. Mayank seems to be winning this battle, but you never know. For instance, this morning Mayank has again stepped out to Ajaz-a shot he is playing too many.
IND 251/6—And Tim Southee is back in the attack and gets slammed for a boundary by Axar Patel. Great bowing, nonetheless. He is the only bowler to swing it here, Jamieson, on the other hand, has failed to extract any movement.
Will Somerville is back in the attack. Not much happening for him at Wankhede. Unlike his peer Ajaz Patel who has really made the best of opportunities with a six-for. Somerville went wicketless in Kanpur as well.
Some runs for India, thanks to Axar Patel who just nudged Patel for a boundary. Meanwhile India needs Mayank Agarwal on strike. The more he takes strike, the more India gets the runs which will further push NZ to back-foot.
Coming back to Ajaz Patel, look at his figures: 6/76 (30). Has bowled thirty over and has been the lone warrior for New Zealand on a pitch which hasn’t done anything for his peers. But Ajaz looks in a different league, the Saha wicket was a case in point. He is extracting enough spin to stop the batters to rock back and play some shots on their back-foot. Saha tried and failed.
Well, he just couldn’t get there! But awesome bowling. For instance the one to Ashwin was a gem. Turned and then took his top of off. The batter was bamboozled and asked for DRS realising that he has been bowled!
What a start to the day for New Zealand. Ajaz Patel taking two in a jiffy. First dismissing Wriddhiman Saha and then Ashwin too was a goner. India 224-6.
t all began for India with Gill and Agarwal. The two added 80 before Ajaz got three wickets in no time. Iyer and Agarwal then put up another stand but Patel struck again. That though was the last wicket as the partnership between Saha and Agarwal, who has completed his hundred, looked unbreakable. India’s day eventually and it is all thanks to Mayank Agarwal who has played a brilliant knock. He has scored more than half the runs of his side and is the sole reason for India’s position in the game. The umpires have a discussion and decide that the light is fading and call for Stumps on Day 1.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of day two of 2nd Test between India and New Zealand being played at Mumbai. India opener Mayank Agarwal put India on top at stumps on Day 1 of the second Test against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Spinner Ajaz Patel spun the web around India’s batting order to trigger a collapse but Mayank stood his ground strong to pull India back in the game with his magnificent century.
Earlier opener Mayank Agarwal put India on top at stumps on Day 1 of the second Test against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Spinner Ajaz Patel spun the web around India’s batting order to trigger a collapse but Mayank stood his ground strong to pull India back in the game with his magnificent century.
Ajaz was the standout bowler of the day and also the only one who got his name on the scoreboard with wickets under his kitty. The Mumbai-born New Zealand spinner claimed four wickets to pull New Zealand back in the game after a solid 80-run opening stand between Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill.
Mayank returned to form at the right time as he led India’s fightback on Day 1. He was unbeaten on 120* alongside wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha 25* at stumps as India posted 221/4.
The morning session of the match was wiped off due to wet outfield after overnight heavy rain as Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first after his return to competitive cricket after a brief break. While Kohli came in place of injured and out of form vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who is out with hamstring niggle, off-spinner Jayant Yadav, playing his first test in nearly five years, came in place of Ravindra Jadeja, out with right forearm niggle. Ishant Sharma was also ruled out with Mohammed Siraj coming in his place.
Mayank and Shubman batted out the tricky initial phase of the day with some offensive approach. Shubman missed his well-deserved half-century and was dismissed on 44 by Ajaz.
Later, he struck twice in the same over to dismiss India’s captain Virat Kohli and number three Cheteshwar Pujara for ducks in the second Test on Friday, leaving the hosts 111-3 at tea.
On his return after a brief break, Kohli failed to open his account as he was adjourned LBW on Ajaz Patel’s delivery. However, the dismissal raised several eyebrows as Kohli decided to take the review and the replay showed that the ball hitting the bat first. But the third umpire Virender Sharma felt that the evidence was inconclusive and asked the on-field umpire Anil Chaudhary to stick to his decision.
The Indian skipper wasn’t happy with the decision as he had a chat with umpire Chaudhary before leaving the ground, he also slammed the bat to the ground. The TV cameras then caught him standing in the dressing room balcony, visibly upset with the decision, which was a touch and go one.
However, Mayank stood strong during the critical phase and shared a crucial 80-run stand alongside Shreyas Iyer who scored 18 runs before becoming the fourth victim of Ajaz.
Mayank then led India’s fightback alongside Wriddhiman Saha to stabilize the innings. Throughout his knock, Mayank played some powerful counter-attacking shots against the spinners to put them under pressure.
