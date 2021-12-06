Home / News / Cricketnext / IND vs NZ 2021, 2nd Test, Day 4 Highlights: India Beat New Zealand By 372 Runs, Seal Series 1-0
IND vs NZ 2021, 2nd Test, Day 4 Highlights: India Beat New Zealand By 372 Runs, Seal Series 1-0

Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 4, (IND vs NZ) Live cricket Score Updates Where and how to Watch Live Cricket Streaming, Catch Ind vs NZ live Match on Hotstar Cricket TV, Telecast Star Sports, Follow ball by ball scores Highlights from India vs New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

News18.com |
Updated: December 06, 2021, 10:27 IST
IND vs NZ 2021, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score: It took Read More

Dec 06, 2021 10:27 IST

IND vs NZ 2021, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score: INDIA WIN.

It just took 69 balls for India to seal the deal at Wankhede Stadium. Jayant Yadav took four wickets in a jiffy and the game was wrapped up by none other than Ravi Ashwin as he dismissed Henry Nicholls.

Dec 06, 2021 10:16 IST

IND vs NZ 2021, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score: INDIA WIN.

NZ 167 ALL OUT—That’s it, India take the match, series by 372 runs. What a dominating win against the visitors. India take the two match series 1-0. It took them just 45 minuted to wrap things up.

Dec 06, 2021 10:11 IST

IND vs NZ 2021, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score: NZ NINE down.

IND 167/9—-That’s wicket number four for Jayant Yadav. India are on the brink of a massive win. In comes Ajaz Patel.

Dec 06, 2021 10:04 IST

IND vs NZ 2021, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score: NZ EIGHT down.

NZ 165/8—-Gone! Another one, this is Tim Southee. Jayant Yadav on a roll…gets three in a jiffy. Gave that one some air, invited the batter to take him on and in the end it was ‘you miss, I hit.’ Southee saw his stumps flying on his way out to the pavilion.

Dec 06, 2021 10:00 IST

IND vs NZ 2021, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score: NZ SEVEN down.

NZ 165/7—-WICKET! Another one bites the bullet as Kyle Jamieson walks back after getting out to Jayant Yadav. Nice little spell of bowling from Yadav here. Two wickets in a jiffy. NZ’s end is near.

Dec 06, 2021 09:52 IST

IND vs NZ 2021, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score: NZ Six down.

WICKET—NZ 162/6—Rachin Ravindra’s 18 run knock comes to an end at Wankhede. Jayant Yadav had beaten him on occasions, this time he gets his man. Great bowling; moreover, great slip catching.

Dec 06, 2021 09:48 IST

IND vs NZ 2021, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score: Nicholls Approaching Fifty

NZ 154/5—Wayward and easy bowling so far in the morning. NZ gave accounted 14 quick runs with a well set batter in Nicholls eyeing fifty! Although, Jayant beat the batter a couple of times, but Indian bowlers are letting go of the pressure they had built. Need wickets, quickly.

Dec 06, 2021 09:40 IST

IND vs NZ 2021, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score:

NZ 148/5—An eventful over for the Kiwis. A couple of boundaries, but not before an LBW shout which had Ravindra in serious trouble. Lots of chatter, in the end Kohli decided not to take it upstairs. Batter survives.

Dec 06, 2021 09:34 IST

IND vs NZ 2021, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score:

NZ 140/5—Great start by Jayant Yadav. Starts off with a maiden as NZ survives the first over of the day. They still need 400 runs with five wickets in hand. Ashwin starts operating from the other end.

Dec 06, 2021 09:26 IST

IND vs NZ 2021, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score: Need to Have Nicholls.

India need the wicket of Henry Nicholls as he is the last recognised batter from Kiwi camp. Once he departs, there will be no resistance left in the dressing room. He is accompanied by Rachin Ravindra and the partnership is 11 runs.

Dec 06, 2021 09:17 IST

IND vs NZ 2021, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score

High chances that this game might not go past the first session. The pitch is expected to turn and bounce. NZ are already exposed with their half side in the pavilion. The men in the middle don’t have a brand of saving Test match.

Dec 06, 2021 09:07 IST

IND vs NZ 2021, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score

Still, cricket is a game of uncertainties and it has a habit of giving a reality check whenever you try to get too ahead of yourself. That record sixth wicket stand between Brendon McCullum and BJ Watling against India in 2014 is still fresh in our memories. A game that looked done and dusted on Day 4 got stretched deep into Day 5. Do New Zealand have the same fight left in them? Let’s find out.

Dec 06, 2021 09:07 IST

IND vs NZ 2021, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score: New Zealand Face Improbable Task as India in Pole Position to Win Series

Hello, folks! A 5-wicket formality is left on what could be the final day, if not the session, of this Test match and series. India have flexed their muscles to stamp their authority and have the Black Caps on the mat. It’s now a matter of landing the knockout punch as New Zealand getting back on their feet looks highly unlikely.

India just 45 minutes to wrap things up as Jayant Yadav ran through the Kiwi lower order with four quick wickets. Later Ravi Ashwin drove the final nail in the coffin as he dismissed Henry Nicholls as India win the second Test by 345 runs and sealed the series 1-0.

… Day 4, Session 1 …

Now, the question is how long will India take to get the remaining wickets? A session? More than that? One thing is for sure the Kiwis won’t be going down without a fight.

Daryl Mitchell is down for a chat. He says that Agrawal set the template with the way he batted against the spinners. Adds that it is about finding ways to put pressure on the bowlers. Mentions that it is about constantly adapting to the situation and what the opposition is doing, it is always nice to spend time in the middle. He accepts that they are in a tough situation and it will be challenging from here to save this Test.

For India, it was the Ashwin show, he got three of the 5 to fall and bowled beautifully. Axar also got one. Yadav and the seamers were a tad disappointing. They could have had Nicholls too had India taken the review on Yadav’s bowling. However, they will be pretty pleased with the day.

Another session which belongs to India! 4 wickets is what they got and they are just the 5 wickets away from winning this game! A very strange approach from the Kiwis in this session. They came out with fire, they looked to play shots especially, Mitchell, Taylor and Young. It did not come off that well for Young and Taylor but Mitchell played really well for his half ton. Nicholls gave him good support. Once Mitchell fell though Blundell did not last for long but Nicholls and Ravindra ensured there were no more wickets to fall.

