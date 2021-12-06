IND vs NZ 2021, 2nd Test, Day 4 Highlights: India Beat New Zealand By 372 Runs, Seal Series 1-0

India just 45 minutes to wrap things up as Jayant Yadav ran through the Kiwi lower order with four quick wickets. Later Ravi Ashwin drove the final nail in the coffin as he dismissed Henry Nicholls as India win the second Test by 345 runs and sealed the series 1-0.

… Day 4, Session 1 …

Now, the question is how long will India take to get the remaining wickets? A session? More than that? One thing is for sure the Kiwis won’t be going down without a fight.

Daryl Mitchell is down for a chat. He says that Agrawal set the template with the way he batted against the spinners. Adds that it is about finding ways to put pressure on the bowlers. Mentions that it is about constantly adapting to the situation and what the opposition is doing, it is always nice to spend time in the middle. He accepts that they are in a tough situation and it will be challenging from here to save this Test.

For India, it was the Ashwin show, he got three of the 5 to fall and bowled beautifully. Axar also got one. Yadav and the seamers were a tad disappointing. They could have had Nicholls too had India taken the review on Yadav’s bowling. However, they will be pretty pleased with the day.

Another session which belongs to India! 4 wickets is what they got and they are just the 5 wickets away from winning this game! A very strange approach from the Kiwis in this session. They came out with fire, they looked to play shots especially, Mitchell, Taylor and Young. It did not come off that well for Young and Taylor but Mitchell played really well for his half ton. Nicholls gave him good support. Once Mitchell fell though Blundell did not last for long but Nicholls and Ravindra ensured there were no more wickets to fall.

